Top 5 Free Fire bundles released in 2021 so far

Garena Free Fire's in-game abundance of cosmetics with unique designs is unmatched. The game welcomes multiple new outfits after every significant update through various means, be it Incubator, Diamond Royale, in-game store, special occasions, or top-up events.

Earlier in 2021, Free Fire breached the billion-download barrier on Google Play. The increase in the number of installs has also led to a rise in demand for in-game bundles. Hence, developers have also introduced various attractive character bundles in 2021.

Top 5 character outfit sets in Garena Free Fire that were introduced in 2021

1) Cobra Rage bundle

The red Cobra Rage bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Garena introduced the Cobra Rage bundle through Cobra Ascension with four different variants. The variation allows players to customize the bundle as per the color of their preference.

The outfit is not available in the game right now but can return to Free Fire in a future event due to its popularity. The Cobra Rage bundle had the following items:

Cobra Rage (Head)

Cobra Rage (Mask)

Cobra Rage (Top)

Cobra Rage (Bottom)

Cobra Rage (Shoes)

2) Verdict Ironface bundle

Verdict Ironface arrived in Free Fire in March 2021 through Diamond Royale. It is a female outfit that was introduced along with its male counterpart, "Judge Ironface," which has an equally elegant look.

Both Verdict and Judgement Ironface are available in the game in the Magic Cube section right now. Players only need one Magic Cube to redeem a character outfit of their choice.

Verdict Ironface bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Verdict Ironface bundle has the following constituent items:

Verdict Ironface (Top)

Verdict Ironface (Bottom)

Verdict Ironface (Shoes)

Verdict Ironface (Mask)

Verdict Ironface (Head)

3) Star Gazer bundle

Star Gazer bundle is another Magic Cube bundle that Garena introduced in March via Diamond Royale. Though the bundle was made unavailable in April, popular demand led to its introduction to the Magic Cube section.

Star Gazer bundle (Image via Free Fire)

.Star Gazer bundle's items are given as follows:

Star Gazer (Top)

Star Gazer (Bottom)

Star Gazer (Shoes)

Star Gazer (Head)

4) Cyber Bunny bundle

This bundle boasts a unique and futuristic look. It was released in Free Fire through the Treasure Vault event and was available from 2 April to 8 April 2021.

It brought a colourful and luxe visual to the game, especially with the items being so different than what the players had seen in a long while.

Cyber Bunny bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Cyber Bunny bundle includes the following items:

Cyber Bunny (Head)

Cyber Bunny (Mask)

Cyber Bunny (Top)

Cyber Bunny (Bottom)

Cyber Bunny (Shoes)

5) Masked Warlord bundle

Masked Warlord bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Booyah Day ends on 28 November, and players are left with a few hours to claim exclusive rewards. The Masked Warlord bundle is one item developers introduced in the Booyah Day festival through the Faded Wheel.Hence, players should not leave the opportunity to procure the elegant Masked Warlord bundle.

The items of the Masked Warlord bundle are given below:

Masked Warlord (Top)

Masked Warlord (Bottom)

Masked Warlord (Shoes)

Masked Warlord (Head)

Masked Warlord (Mask)

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan