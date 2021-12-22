Top 5 Free Fire character abilities and their best uses

With so many characters to choose from in Free Fire, knowing which one has the best ability can be challenging. Some are passive and grant bonuses throughout the match, while others are active and only last for short durations.

However, no matter the status of the ability, a few stand out from the crowd. While characters may not be considered the game's meta, they will yield positive results and perhaps even a Booyah if used correctly.

Note: The character abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Five potent abilities every player should use in Free Fire

5) Jota - Sustained Raids

Sustained Raids is a passive ability in Free Fire. It allows players to steal HP from opponents when shooting them. If an enemy has been downed or eliminated, 10% HP is recovered for the user.

This ability is well-suited for aggressive players as it allows them to recover HP from combat. Medkits will rarely be used during a match. This will allow users to focus solely on fighting and pushing the enemy.

4) DJ Alok - Drop the Beat

Drop the Beat is an active ability in Free Fire. A 5-meter wide aura will appear and heal the user for 5 HP/second when activated. The movement speed is also increased by 15% for 10 seconds. There is a cooldown period of 45 seconds.

The ability is well-suited for all gamers. However, it's best used during squad matches. Since it affects the entire squad, this skill opens up numerous tactical options during a game.

3) Laura - Sharp Shooter

Sharp Shooter is a passive ability in Free Fire. It grants players a 35% accuracy bonus while being scoped in. It is compatible with all weapons with a scope attachment/coming pre-fitted with a scope.

The ability allows players to shoot more accurately at any range. This is especially useful for snipers looking to score headshots at long-range. Getting eliminations becomes easy when this skill is paired with weapons such as the M4A1 and the Woodpecker.

2) Xayne - Xtreme Encounter

Xtreme Encounter is an active ability in Free Fire. Once activated, it grants 80 HP temporarily to the user. This decays over time and resets. Additionally, the damage inflicted on gloo walls and shields increases by 100%. There is a cooldown of 100 seconds.

The ability allows players to go all-out during combat. With bonus HP and increased damage to gloo walls and shields, enemies hiding behind cover will be displaced.

1) Wolfrahh - Limelight

Limelight is a passive ability in Free Fire. It grants gamers bonuses based on the number of viewers or kills obtained. It provides a 30% damage reduction from headshots and increases damage to the opponent's limbs by 20%.

The ability is perfect for solo players and those with excellent aim. With bonus damage reduction from headshots, charging into the enemy headfirst becomes a viable tactical option.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer