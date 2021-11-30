Top 5 Free Fire characters who can replace Chrono after his nerf in OB31 update

Chrono, the apex predator of Free Fire, is going to get a massive nerf following the OB31 update. While nerfs in the past have diminished his combat abilities, they didn't take away his power. However, all that is about to change soon.

Once the update goes live, his force field will serve a more defensive role than an aggressive one. This will create a power vacuum which other characters will fill. The only question being, "Which characters have the abilities to replace Chrono after he gets nerfed?"

Note: All abilities are at the characters' maximum level.

Top 5 Free Fire Characters who can fill the power vacuum once Chrono gets nerfed

5) DJ Alok

DJ Alok is a veteran of Free Fire. His "Drop the Beat" active ability is one of the most powerful in-game. When activated, it creates a 5-meter aura that lasts for 10 seconds in total.

Those within its range receive 15% movement speed boost and recover 5 HP/second. This ability has a cooldown period of 45 seconds, which makes it lethal in combat as it can be reused quickly.

4) Hayato Yagami

Hayato is a near perfect aggressive character in Free Fire. His "Bushido'' passive ability grants armor penetration upon HP loss. For every 10% loss of maximum HP, armor penetration increases by 10%.

This delicate double-edged sword ability, when perfected, can be used to its full devastating potential, destroying opponents at any range. While his ability is already impressive, players can make it even better by awakening him.

3) Skyler

With Chrono soon taking the back seat, Skyler will become one of the most prominent characters in Free Fire. His "Riptide Rhythm" ability is potent against gloo walls and has a short cooldown period of 40 seconds.

Upon activation, the ability sends forth a sonic wave that can travel up to 100 meters. A total of five gloo walls caught in the wave's path will be destroyed. In addition to the destruction Skyler can also heal himself by placing down gloo walls.

2) Antonio

Antonio has a simple, yet effective ability in Free Fire. His "Gangster's Spirit" ability is passive and grants him 35 extra health at the start of the round. This is a huge advantage in Clash Squad mode.

While he would have lost in a 1v1 against Chrono in the past, he will now be able to dominate the game. The extra health will allow players to easily overcome most other characters in combat.

1) Jota

Jota is undoubtedly going to become the number one character in Free Fire. His "Sustained Raids" ability allows him to recover HP with every shot that lands on target. Additionally, players can recover 20% HP when they knock an opponent down.

While this ability is already overpowered to an extent, it can be made even stronger. By using Detective Panda's "Panda's Blessings'' ability, players will be able to recover an additional 10 HP upon getting an elimination.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

