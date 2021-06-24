Top 5 Free Fire characters who are as good as Chrono and DJ Alok

Garena Free Fire offers multiple characters that possess unique abilities and aid players during gameplay.

DJ Alok and Chrono are two of the most powerful characters in Free Fire. Alok's ability boosts players' movement speed and instantly restores HP. In contrast, Chrono provides a protective shield and increases movement speed but has a long cooldown duration, making it difficult for players to utilize his skills frequently.

However, there are several other characters who can be as beneficial as Alok and Chrono in Free Fire.

Note: Every Free Fire character has unique skills, and the characters listed here do not resemble Chrono or DJ Alok's ability.

Best Free Fire characters like DJ Alok and Chrono

1) K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

K's active ability, Master of All, grants players 50 points of EP. When in jiu-jitsu mode, allies inside a 6-meter radius get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate. And in psychological mode, the character recovers 2 EP per three seconds, up to 100 EP.

K's EP recovery aids players to steadily recover HP, making him an excellent choice for rank pushing in Classic matches.

2) Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne's active skill is known as Xtreme Encounter. At its base level, this ability offers players 80 HP for a brief period. It also improves gloo wall and shields damage by 40%. All effects last 10 seconds and have a 150-second cooldown.

As she levels up, Xayne's active ability increases. Her ability is advantageous when rushing on enemies.

3) Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong's active ability Camouflage turns the player into a bush for 10 seconds. It has a 300-second cooldown.

When the player battles, the transition stops. And when an enemy is killed, the cooldown duration resets.

Wukong's skills enhance as he advances in level. He is a perfect pick for close-range fighting.

4) Skyler

Skyler has an active ability known as Riptide Rhythm. At its initial level, it creates a sonic wave capable of destroying five gloo walls within 50 meters. Every gloo wall deployed increases HP restoration by 4 points. It has a CD of 60 seconds.

Skyler's ability increases as he progresses through the skill levels. He is an excellent pick for players who play aggressively.

5) A124

A124, a modern-day robot, possesses an active ability called Thrill of Battle. It converts 20 EP into HP within four seconds at its most basic level. It has a cooldown duration of 10 seconds.

A124's ability increases with the rise in levels. She is best suited for rank pushing in Classic battle royale matches.

Edited by Shaheen Banu