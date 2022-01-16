Top 5 Free Fire emotes to unlock before OB32 update

The diversity of emotes in Garena Free Fire is pretty impeccable at the moment. There are over 25 options that users can get in the emote section of the in-game store. Moreover, some unique collectibles also make it to the game through collaborative or special occasion events.

As the launch date for the upcoming patch update OB32 is nearing, some items may face removal from the in-game store. Hence, users should cash in on the opportunity to attain the desired items before the OB32's arrival. Users can also purchase what they're desired to emote right now.

Five best emotes players should collect in Free Fire before OB32 update

1) One-Finger Pushup

Description:

"Do not copy me."

Price: 399 diamonds

Animation: The in-game character uses the right hand's Index finger to push-ups.

It is one of the best emotes in the game right now if players want to assert dominance over opponents in a match by showing the body strength of their characters.

2) Death glare

Description:

"Look me in the eyes. I dare you."

Price: 399 diamonds

Animation: The character executes a perfect somersault to land on their feet and moves backwards, giving a 'Death Glare.'

Death Glare emote quite an impressive animation that one can use to throw tantrums on the battlefield. It is also a suitable emote to show off after knocking out or killing an enemy.

3) LOL

Description:

"You tryna' steal my loot while making me laugh."

Price: 399 diamonds

Animation: The in-game character hysterically laughs while keeping one hand on the stomach and the other in the air.

LOL emote is a popular item in Garena Free Fire, with many famous YouTubers using it in their compilations and thumbnails. It is an excellent emote and players can use the same while capturing funny moments.

4) Kongfu

Description:

"Pow! Pow! Bam!"

Price: 399 diamonds

Animation: The character showcases their mastery in using the nunchucks.

Featuring nunchuck moves like the legendary Bruce Lee, Kongfu emote a must-have for Martial Arts fans. The animation of the impressive moves seems effortless and fascinating.

5) Bhangra

Description:

"Let's get some energy going."

Price: 399 diamonds

Animation: The character replicates the most basic moves of the famous Punjabi folk dance Bhangra.

Bhangra signifies the energy that performers further amplify tenfold towards their audience. The emote captures the same celebratory energy of the dance that players can use to express joy in a Free Fire match.

Note: This list is not in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen