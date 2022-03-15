Top 5 Garena Free Fire gun skins released for a very short time

When Free Fire was launched by Garena in 2017, the game didn't have many features it boasts today. Mighty gun skins are among such in-game features that have become quite famous over time. Hence, the developer often introduces new weapon skins with impressive designs.

Players can use such Free Fire gun skins to show off while also using modified attributes to their tactical advantage. Apart from the beautiful designs, gun skins also showcase some magnificent special effects, also boast-worthy.

However, many gun skins became wildly popular and widely used over time, while others have become rare.

Garena Free Fire: The rarest weapon skins introduced for a limited period

1) M1014 - Green Flame Draco

Attributes:

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Reload Speed: -

The M1014 is among the most balanced shotguns that users can quickly master with ample practice. Its Evo gun skin, Green Flame Draco, was introduced in May 2021 and removed in June.

The skin boasts an impressive design of dragon wings that have a green smoke-like kill effect.

2) SCAR - Megalodon Alpha

Attributes:

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Reload Speed: -

Megalodon Alpha is one of the few SCAR Evo gun skins in Free Fire. It was introduced last January and was soon removed.

The Megalodon Alpha SCAR boasts a shark-like design with a red-colored VFX of wings. The kill effect of the gun skin is also akin to a shark.

3) MP40 - Predatory Cobra

Attributes:

Rate of Fire: +

Damage: ++

Reload Speed: -

This cosmetic was initially introduced via one of the Project Cobra events. The Predatory Cobra MP40 is another popular Evo gun skin that didn't have an extended stay in Free Fire.

This MP40 skin featured the design and special effects of a red-colored cobra.

4) XM8 - Destiny Guardian

Attributes:

Rate of Fire: +

Damage: ++

Reload Speed: -

Although the XM8 is not as popular as the other ARs, the Destiny Guardian Evo gun skin (introduced in August 2021) is impressive due to its design and modified attributes.

The golden-silver skin has a neon-blue spark-like VFX, making it visually pleasing.

5) AK - Blue Flame Draco

Attributes:

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Movement Speed: -

Blue Flame Draco AK is arguably the most popular skin on this list. It boasts an intricate design of blue-colored wings with a dragon-like muzzle.

In addition to that, the cosmetic also has one of the best-ever kill and hit effects in Free Fire.

Note: The following is not written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions. All guns present on this list are upgradable up to several levels that enhance various special effects and designs.

Edited by Ravi Iyer