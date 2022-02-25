Top 5 gloo walls in Free Fire MAX (February 2022)

Fans of Garena Free Fire MAX are aware of the utility factor gloo walls bring with them in a match. One can enhance their defense to avoid damage from opponents while also deceiving them by blocking their vision. Hence, the gloo wall skins in Free Fire MAX automatically become one of the most sought-after items.

There is an array of eye-grabbing gloo wall designs in the MAX variant, and users witness new additions every month. There are multiple means to acquire collectibles, whether it's the store, time-limited events, Lucky Royale, or anything else. However, gloo walls rarely arrive in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The best gloo wall skins in the game as of February 2022

1) Nuclear Bunker

Highlight: The design of the gloo wall skin is in the shape of a bunker gate with a nuclear logo.

Garena introduced the military-styled gloo wall skin in 2020 that has a realistic appeal. The skin design boasts a broader build compared to other gloo walls in the game.

2) Death Guardian

Highlight: The skin showcases a guardian mask alongside the red glowing eyes on the front side.

Death Guardian is quite impressive due to its design, which has made it one of the famous Free Fire MAX gloo wall skins. The skin was introduced in 2020 via a top-up event as a 500-diamond top-up reward.

3) Spiky Spine

Highlight: The impressive design flaunts horn-like spikes on the front side.

Spikey Spine skin has a neon-pink appearance that is quite visually appealing. Due to the wider build of the gloo wall design, it is also tactically potent. In addition to that, players can acquire it right now from the game's Moco Store.

4) Gold Vault

Highlight: The gloo wall skin with a golden wheel and a vault-like build based on the Money Heist theme.

The Gold Vault skin was a part of the special edition collectibles that arrived in the game via the second Money Heist collaboration in December 2021. The skin's unique design has made it pretty popular in the game.

5) Cobra Strike

Highlight: The cobra-themed gloo wall skin has a red-serpent face for the design.

Cobra Strike gloo wall is menacingly beautiful skin that makes it quite impressive. The gloo wall skin was a part of last year's Cobra Party event that featured many other exclusive items.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha