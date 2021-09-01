Top 5 landing locations in Free Fire to find the best loot

Some drop locations in Free Fire offer more loot than others. Players landing at these locations can expect to find top notch loot, but it comes at a price that few are willing to pay.

Due to the high quality of loot, other players, sometimes even a dozen or more, land in these high loot zones to secure the early game advantage. Now, while these are indeed dangerous, they are by far the best places to find loot in-game.

Top 5 landing locations with good loot in Free Fire

5) Refinery (Kalahari)

Refinery hosts not only the most contested places on the map, but perhaps the locations with the most loot as well. Players who are able to land here and lockdown the area will never run out of loot.

In addition to good loot, there are plenty of camping spots in this location as well, which is great for players who enjoy defensive gameplay. However, conquering this spot is a possible task that only a few achieve.

4) Command Post (Kalahari)

Command Post holds enough loot for a few teams. Players who land here will find good weapons, alongside plenty of ammo, medkits and other items. While the area is not as contested as Refinery, competition here can get stiff.

However, with that being said, this location offers many hiding spots that players can utilize. Due to the compact nature of the location, shotguns and close range weapons will be the best option to use here.

3) Clock Tower (Bermuda)

In Free Fire, the Clock Tower remains a hot zone throughout the match due to its location on the map, as well as the loot that's available. Players who manage to land and want to secure the area will be in for a tough fight.

The safest way to loot this location would be to land fast, loot as much as possible, and then rotate towards Hanger or Factory. Locking down the area is not worth the effort most of the time.

2) Peak (Bermuda)

Landing at Peak is a high risk, high reward sort of situation in Free Fire. Only the most competitive players land here during each match. Due to this scenario, players will have to use their wit to collect loot and rotate as soon as possible.

However, if players do choose to stay behind and fight, they will find no shortage of weapons and ammo in the area, and they can lock it down and turn it into a kill zone provided they are skilled enough.

1) Central (Purgatory)

Central is the ideal location for good loot and for players who love close range combat. Due to the large number of houses in the area, players can easily hide from opponents and loot with ease.

While the location is not a particularly hot drop location, the area does see a lot of fighting every match. Nonetheless, the area is still one of the best loot locations in Free Fire.

