Top 5 landing spots in Free Fire (all maps combined)

Knowing where to land in Free Fire can be the difference between a Booyah and an early-game elimination. Given that there are three different maps for players to choose from, deciding where to land can get a bit confusing.

Some landing spots offer low-quality loot but good places to hide and great rotation possibilities. Meanwhile, others offer the chance to get early-game eliminations and provide an excellent zone advantage for players.

Although landing will depend somewhat on strategy and playstyle, there are a few general areas on the map that offer all-round benefits. These areas are perfect drop locations for beginners and veterans alike.

Top five landing spots for players in Free Fire

5) Brasilia (Purgatory)

Brasilia is a tough but fair landing spot in Free Fire's Purgatory map. The location is surrounded by other major drop spots and is often used by players to rotate through. This makes it somewhat of a hot spot during a match.

Nonetheless, players who manage to land and secure loot can lock down the area and secure kills by ambushing players rotating through the area or those who are looking for loot.

4) Moathouse (Purgatory)

Considered by many as the best place to loot uninterrupted in Free Fire, the Moathouse drop location on the Purgatory map is near perfect. However, it is isolated and cut off from the main island by water.

Nonetheless, the place is ideal for early-game loot. After the initial landing phase is over, opponent players hardly try to come to this location as it's cut off from the mainland.

Sadly, players won't be able to stay here for long due to the zone shrinking. They will have to leave as soon as the area has been looted.

3) Command Post (Kalahari)

Good loot, easy rotation, camping spots, and proximity to the center of the map are just a few reasons why Command Post in Free Fire's Kalahari map is a near-perfect drop location for players.

Although the location does see a lot of fighting during the early-game phase, it is an ideal location for players to drop. Despite the fighting, players can easily hide and rotate out of the area due to the high number of structures.

2) Bayfront (Kalahari)

Bayfront in Free Fire's Kalahari map is an ideal spot for players who enjoy camping or those who want to gear up and push only during the late-game phase.

What makes this location ideal for a defensive playstyle is the fact that players from the surrounding drop locations often come through here to rotate towards the center. This allows players that are entrenched to create a kill zone and get easy eliminations from a distance.

1) Sentosa & Rim Nam Village (Bermuda)

Sentosa and Rim Nam Village are perhaps the best places to land on Free Fire's Bermuda map. Both locations offer excellent loot, hiding spots, easy rotation, and even enemies to shoot at.

In addition to being good landing spots, both of them are unique in nature in terms of terrain type and layout. Players should consider landing here if they plan on playing a passive game or want to take their time gearing up before pushing towards the center.

