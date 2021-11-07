Top 5 legendary emotes in Free Fire MAX

Most of the legendary emotes are among the rarest items in Garena Free Fire MAX due to their availability. The rarity is also a reason behind their popular demand in the game, as most users desire to acquire such legendary emotes.

However, it is no brainer to understand that one can claim these highly rare legendary items through special in-game events by paying hefty diamonds. In the Free Fire MAX store, there is only one legendary emote available at the moment.

Therefore, one can only spot legendary emotes during a match other than in-game collections.

Free Fire MAX: The five best legendary emotes in the game

5) Tea Time

The Tea Time emote (Image via Garena)

Description:

"Relax after some head shots."

Tea Time can easily be ranked among the most popular emotes in Free Fire MAX. It has one of the best animations in the game that features the game character sitting on a virtually appeared blue chair and table. After the character takes a seat, he takes a sip of tea.

4) I'm Rich

The I'm Rich emote (Image via Garena)

Description:

"The greatest heist means the greatest payday!"

There are plenty of Money Heist fans who play Free Fire MAX, and I'm Rich. It is meant for them. I'm Rich emote was among the items part of Garena's collaboration with Money Heist.

The emote recreates the fan-favorite scene from the popular series featuring Denver (played by Jaime Lorente), who falls upon a bed of cash.

3) Selfie

Selfie emote (Image via Garena)

Description:

"But first, let me take a selfie."

There are many variants of Selfie emote in various games, and Free Fire MAX also features one. It was introduced by Garena in December of 2019 and received instant love from fans upon introduction.

Selfie emote's animation is not among the best in Free Fire MAX, but it is an excellent option for the Victory emote.

2) Ground Punch

Ground Punch (Image via Garena)

Description:

"Is that an earthquake?"

Ground Punch is one of the recent additions to Free Fire MAX and was available in the game a few days back. Introduced as a part of Emote party 2021, some players were able to acquire Ground Punch emote with an exchange of hundreds of diamonds, despite it being one of the rarest rewards.

Ground Punch's animation shows the character charging up with the power. After collecting enough power, it unleashes a mighty punch to the ground that generates an electrifying purple effect with a Cobra VFX.

1) Pirate's Flag

Pirate's Flag (Image via Garena)

Description:

"I leave a mark wherever I go."

Garena introduced Pirate's Flag emote through Free Fire's Pirate Top Up event in March 2020. The famous emote features the game character using a pirate flag and shoving it off right into the ground.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar