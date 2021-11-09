Top 5 Legendary emotes in Garena Free Fire as of November 2021

Emotes in Garena Free Fire are a way of celebration that players use in a match. One can express their joy by hitting their favorite emote on the screen. However, the animation used in Free Fire emotes is not the same for all as regular ones feature simpler VFX while Legendary items have way better special effects.

Therefore, the value and rarity of Legendary emotes are also higher in Free Fire. Most of these valuable items make their way into the game through a special event. Hence, Legendary emotes are not available in the Free Fire Store and can only be spotted in the game's Collection menu or an actual match.

Garena Free Fire: Best Legendary emotes right now

1) Selfie

Selfie emote (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"But first, let me take a selfie."

One can spot plenty of variants of Selfie emotes in different games, including Garena Free Fire. Developers introduced Free Fire's Selfie emote in December 2019, which instantly showed love upon its introduction.

Despite being a Legendary item, the Selfie emote doesn't boast of great animation in Free Fire. However, it is an appropriate choice if players are looking for a Victory emote.

2) Tea Time

Tea Time emote (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Relax after some head shots."

Tea Time is one of the fan-favorite Free Fire emotes with one of the best animations in the game. It features a blue chair and table appearing for the in-game character to take a seat, followed by sipping tea.

3) Power of Money

Power of money (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Money is power."

One can consider the Power of Money emote as one of the stylish Legendary Free Fire emotes. The emote's animation features the in-game character pulling out two money guns to shower notes all over the place.

4) Ground Punch

Ground Punch (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Is that an earthquake?"

Garena recently introduced Ground Punch in Free Fire through the Emote Party 2021 event as one of the rare rewards. Although it was pretty challenging to acquire, some players were able to claim the emote with the help of hundreds of diamonds.

Ground Punch is a Cobra emote that has the in-game character charging his fists. On completion of the charge, the character strikes a punch to the ground. The mighty punch generates an electrifying purple-colored effect with snake-like special effects.

5) Make It Rain

Make It Rain (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Rub it in your opponent's face!"

Garena cashed in on the popularity of a pop culture phenomenon, Money Heist, through a collaboration that introduced various items in Free Fire. Make It Rain emote was also an item that arrived in-game through the Money Heist collab.

The emote has a decent animation that features the in-game character taking a cash bundle and making a Chinese fan (shan) out of it. The character then throws it in the air to make it appear like rain.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer