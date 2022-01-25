Top 5 legendary Free Fire emotes like Pirate's Flag after OB32 update

Emotes have been a favourite part of Garena Free Fire for the majority of fans as they allow them to perform different actions on the battlefield. Most of the emotes, especially the legendary ones, cost hundreds of diamonds and many players spend a lot of money to acquire these rare collectibles through special events.

Legendary emotes stay more in demand due to the impressive special effects they often showcase. One such emote was Pirate's Flag, first introduced through the "Pirate Top-Up" event, and became rare and popular afterwards. The fans loved the emote's animation that featured the character shoving the flag into the ground.

This article will list the top five legendary Free Fire emotes like Pirate's Flag after OB32 update.

Garena Free Fire: Top 5 legendary emotes aside from Pirate's Flag

Developers rolled out the OB32 patch on 19 January 2022, and a plethora of new content made its way to Free Fire. There have been new additions to the events alongside the latest features.

Players need to go to the "Emote Party" event that features plenty of rewards and is culminating on 26 January 2022. Hence, players can check out the new emotes through the ongoing event.

1) FFWC Throne

In-game description:

"I am the only Champion."

Animation: The in-game character sits on a throne that appears out of nowhere.

FFWC Throne has been one of the most popular emotes in Free Fire since its first introduction in the game. It was introduced via a top-up event way back in 2019 during the then-ongoing FFWC (Free Fire World Cup), and players were able to acquire the emote via a 500-diamond top-up.

FFWC Throne emote is available through the "Emote Party" event.

2) Eat my Dust

In-game description:

"Come See my new ride."

Animation: The character sits on the bouncing bonnet of their golden sports car while flaunting the same.

Garena introduced Eat my Dust via Free Fire's "Graffiti Top-Up", where players could acquire it after a top-up of 500-diamonds. One can use the emote to flaunt in front of teammates and opponents during a match.

3) I'm Rich

In-game description:

"The greatest heist means the greatest payday!"

Animation: The Money Heist-themed emote replicates the viral scene from the series, which features Denver, portrayed by Jaime Lorente. Like Denver, the in-game character falls upon a bed of cash.

"I'm Rich" is among the most popular and the rarest emotes in the game that Garena introduced through their first collaboration with Money Heist. The emote has become rarer as it hadn't returned until now.

4) Mythos Four

In-game description:

"The might of the Mythos Four."

Animation: The in-game character takes out a sword to shatter a rock. After the stone has been destroyed into pieces, one can spot four mystical-looking holograms appear.

Mythos Four was introduced during last year's "Emote Party" event, was among the Grand Prizes and was liked by many users. Mythos Four easily ranks among the coolest-looking emotes, and the impressive VFX is the cherry on the top.

5) Tea Time

In-game description:

"Relax after some head shots."

Animation: The in-game character sits on a table and chair that appears holographically and then proceeds to sip tea from the holographic cup.

Ranking among the rarest emotes in the game, the Tea Time emote is quite popular due to the highly-detailed VFX it uses. Developers introduced the famous emote through the Dual Wheel event in July 2020, where it was one of the major rewards.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan