What is Emote Party event in Free Fire with interactive emotes?

Garena has introduced the Emote Party event (Image via Garena)
Modified Jan 21, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Feature

Garena rolled out the OB32 update on 19 January, and users can now upgrade the game to see the new content in Free Fire. There has been plenty of new additions and gameplay optimizations, and the developers have made adjustments to character abilities, locations in Bermuda, in-game features, and more.

After the latest patch update, the first Free Fire event is here, which features plenty of emotes as rewards. The event is known as "Emote Party", and features emotes like Captain Booyah, FFWC Throne, All in Control, Debugging, and Rock Paper Scissors. The last item is Free Fire's first-ever interactive emote.

Garena Free Fire: Complete details about latest Emote Party event

Duration

The event features Free Fire&#039;s first-ever interactive emote (Image via Garena)
The latest Emote Party event started today (20 January) and is expected to culminate on 26 January.

How to get claim rewards in Emote Party event?

Players can access Emote Party through the Events section (Image via Garena)
Users need to open the Events section of Free Fire and select the Emote Party option. It will redirect them to the Emote Party event, where they can view the rewards.

The event has two options — Normal Draw and Super Draw — that players can use to get the prizes. They have to spin for the prizes by paying a certain amount of diamonds, with the first turn costing a discounted price.

Rules

The Emote Party event (Image via Garena)
Here are the rules for the "Emote Party" event:

  1. The first spin will be discounted, and gamers will have to keep spinning to claim their desired reward.
  2. The Super Draw guarantees the emotes.
  3. The fifth Super Draw guarantees the exclusive Rock Paper Scissors (interactive emote)
  4. If individuals haven't already unlocked these items, they can claim legendary emotes after every five Super Draw.

Price

Super Draw: The first turn will cost 99 diamonds (50% discount), while a regular turn will cost 199 diamonds.

Normal Draw: The first spin will have a price of 9 diamonds (52% discount), and the subsequent spins will be priced at 19 diamonds.

Emote Party - Prize list

Emote Party - Rewards (Image via Garena)
Grand prizes

  • Captain Booyah
  • FFWC Throne
  • All in Control
  • Debugging
  • Rock Paper Scissors - Free Fire's first-ever interactive emote allows users to perform different gestures.

Normal prizes

Emotes

  • Bring it On!
  • Bhangra
  • Fancy Hands
  • Challenge On!
  • One-Finger Pushup
  • Threaten
  • The Victor
  • Sii!
  • Moon Flip
  • Death Glare
  • Party Dance
  • Dangerous Game
  • Provoke
  • Kongfu
  • Wiggle Walk
  • Shake it Up
  • Shake with Me
  • Baby Shark
  • Hello!
  • Applause
  • Dab
  • Arm Wave

Other rewards

  • Magic Cube Fragment
  • Diamond Royale Voucher (usable till 28 February)
  • Weapon Royale (usable till 28 February)
  • Hellfire M4A1 Crate
  • T.R.A.P. FAMAS Crate
  • Bumblebee Gun Crate
  • Digital Invasion Gun Crate
  • Red Samurai Gun Crate
  • Shark Attack Gun Crate
  • Pink Devil Gun Crate
  • Scan
  • 50X Universal Fragment
  • Pet Food
  • Gold Royale Voucher
  • Resupply Map

