What is Emote Party event in Free Fire with interactive emotes?

Garena rolled out the OB32 update on 19 January, and users can now upgrade the game to see the new content in Free Fire. There has been plenty of new additions and gameplay optimizations, and the developers have made adjustments to character abilities, locations in Bermuda, in-game features, and more.

After the latest patch update, the first Free Fire event is here, which features plenty of emotes as rewards. The event is known as "Emote Party", and features emotes like Captain Booyah, FFWC Throne, All in Control, Debugging, and Rock Paper Scissors. The last item is Free Fire's first-ever interactive emote.

Garena Free Fire: Complete details about latest Emote Party event

Duration

The event features Free Fire's first-ever interactive emote (Image via Garena)

The latest Emote Party event started today (20 January) and is expected to culminate on 26 January.

How to get claim rewards in Emote Party event?

Players can access Emote Party through the Events section (Image via Garena)

Users need to open the Events section of Free Fire and select the Emote Party option. It will redirect them to the Emote Party event, where they can view the rewards.

The event has two options — Normal Draw and Super Draw — that players can use to get the prizes. They have to spin for the prizes by paying a certain amount of diamonds, with the first turn costing a discounted price.

Rules

The Emote Party event (Image via Garena)

Here are the rules for the "Emote Party" event:

The first spin will be discounted, and gamers will have to keep spinning to claim their desired reward. The Super Draw guarantees the emotes. The fifth Super Draw guarantees the exclusive Rock Paper Scissors (interactive emote) If individuals haven't already unlocked these items, they can claim legendary emotes after every five Super Draw.

Price

Super Draw: The first turn will cost 99 diamonds (50% discount), while a regular turn will cost 199 diamonds.

Normal Draw: The first spin will have a price of 9 diamonds (52% discount), and the subsequent spins will be priced at 19 diamonds.

Emote Party - Prize list

Emote Party - Rewards (Image via Garena)

Grand prizes

Captain Booyah

FFWC Throne

All in Control

Debugging

Rock Paper Scissors - Free Fire's first-ever interactive emote allows users to perform different gestures.

Normal prizes

Emotes

Bring it On!

Bhangra

Fancy Hands

Challenge On!

One-Finger Pushup

Threaten

The Victor

Sii!

Moon Flip

Death Glare

Party Dance

Dangerous Game

Provoke

Kongfu

Wiggle Walk

Shake it Up

Shake with Me

Baby Shark

Hello!

Applause

Dab

Arm Wave

Other rewards

Magic Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (usable till 28 February)

Weapon Royale (usable till 28 February)

Hellfire M4A1 Crate

T.R.A.P. FAMAS Crate

Bumblebee Gun Crate

Digital Invasion Gun Crate

Red Samurai Gun Crate

Shark Attack Gun Crate

Pink Devil Gun Crate

Scan

50X Universal Fragment

Pet Food

Gold Royale Voucher

Resupply Map

