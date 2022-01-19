What is new in Free Fire OB32 update?

Free Fire's OB32 update rolled out earlier today, 19 January, 2022. Players can use the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, as per their device, to install the latest patch. However, players can only access Free Fire and its max variant after 5:00 pm (IST) due to the maintenance break.

Users will be able to view the new in-game content once the servers return online. Both games have undergone various optimisations and will introduce many new features through the OB32 update, including balance changes, new additions, and map adjustments.

The following section will explore the new adjustments and additions to Free Fire through the latest patch.

Garena Free Fire OB32 update: New additions to the game

1) Human-shaped targets in the shooting range

Earlier, the shooting range featured silhouettes as targets, but users will get human-shaped variants after the latest update. This new feature has been added to bring a realistic perspective.

2) Craftland to become more competitive

After installing the latest update, users will get a new mode editor feature for Craftland. Players can edit the mode according to their wishes and play against a maximum of 12 teams.

3) Additions and other adjustments in Bermuda

Nurek Dam and hangar will be added as new locations in Free Fire's Bermuda. Mars Electric, Mill, and Katulistiwa, the three landing spots on the map, will receive adjustments in terms of extra shelter.

4) New Weapon - Charge Buster

The Charge Buster will be a new weapon addition to Free Fire that will use charge instead of ammunition. Players have to hold the fire button to shoot (release the charge) with the new shotgun.

The more time players hold the fire button, the more impact the shot's damage and range will have. However, players have to release the fire before reaching the threshold; otherwise, the charge will reset.

Garena has also introduced new airdrop exclusive attachments — M249-X, GROZA-X, and SVD-Y.

Other additions to the game include the following:

Alpine (new map) in CS mode.

Addition of weapon tags.

Adjustment of mute function for messages and voices.

Parkour mode in Craftland.

An increase in the pace of shrinking of the first two safe zones during BR matches.

Enhanced frequency of airdrops in BR mode.

If readers want to know more about the OB32 update, check out the patch notes here.

Edited by Saman