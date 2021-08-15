Top 5 mistakes Free Fire players make while pushing rank In BR mode

Pushing rank in BR mode in Free Fire can be a daunting task for a few players. In addition to getting to a Booyah, the pressure of gaining a maximum amount of points per match is also present.

However, more often than not, players make silly mistakes during the match, which leads to their elimination. This subsequently ends up in fewer points accumulated. Because of this, players have to spend more hours playing the game.

This article will help players avoid these mistakes in-game and help them easily achieve their goals. With that being said, here is a list of a few things players should avoid doing in Free Fire while pushing rank in Battle Royale mode.

Top 5 mistakes Free Fire players tend to make while pushing rank in Battle Royale mode

5) Playing too aggressively

Always playing aggressively and hunting players is not the best way to secure a Booyah. At times tactics need to change to make the most out of every game.

A healthy mix of defensive and offensive gameplay is needed to ensure maximum time survived in-game. The goal is to earn as many points as possible, and if players die early in the game, the entire effort has been wasted.

4) Failing to get an elimination

Shooting at an opponent and failing to eliminate them is a major issue in Free Fire. Enemies once shot may hunt or follow players around for as long as possible, which will hinder the prospects of roaming freely and getting additional kills.

When engaging a target in ranked BR mode, players need to ensure that their intended target has been shot and not just wounded but killed. The last thing any player wants or needs is an enemy player following them around.

3) Not scanning an area

A scanner is a powerful tool in Free Fire, and yet not many players use it. The scanner is a great way to scout the area before entering buildings or structures that offer opponents hiding places.

Using the scanner, players can tactfully avoid stepping into ambushes and flush out enemies in hiding. Additionally, they can also use the scanner while rotating to avoid encountering enemy players.

2) Ignoring the safe zone

More often than not, players tend to die by getting left out of the safe zone despite landing in good loot locations. This is simply because most players ignore checking the mini-map to see the zone or are too busy looting and shooting.

Paying attention to the zone is critical as knowing where to move next is vital and will help secure a Booyah. Once caught outside the safe zone, players can either die in the storm or by other players rotating for kills.

1) Staying in one place

During a ranked push in Free Fire's Battle Royale mode, staying in one place is never a smart idea. After landing, players should loot the area and start pushing to the center of the map to stay within the safe zone.

In addition to moving and looting, players should rotate quickly after a firefight with an opponent, irrespective of the outcome, as the noise is bound to attract other nearby players. Not rotating may result in getting re-acquired by the enemy player left alive or third-partied by another player.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

