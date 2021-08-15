Ajjubhai94 (Total Gaming) vs Fam Clashers: Who has better Free Fire stats in August 2021?

Ajjubhai, also known by his IGN Ajjubhai94, is one of India’s most admired Free Fire content creators. His YouTube channel, “Total Gaming,” has over 27.2 million subscribers and 4.51 billion views, clearly showcasing his popularity on the platform.

Fam Clashers is a growing Free Fire YouTubers hailing from India as well. On his YouTube channel, he currently has 268 thousand subscribers and 26.25 million views.

Ajjubhai94’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai94 has competed in 12016 squad matches in Free Fire and has 2912 victories, at a win percentage of 24.23%. He has 45415 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.99.

Apart from this, he has 347 wins in the 1777 duo games, maintaining a win rate of 19.52%. With 7061 frags, he has a kill-to-death ratio of 4.94.

Total Gaming has 956 solo games to his name and 87 first-place finishes, having a win ratio of 9.10%. He notched 2440 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, Ajjubhai94 has featured in 338 squad matches and has a win tally of 54, resulting in a win rate of 10.05%. He has accumulated 1188 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.18.

Coming to the duo mode, he has two wins in the four games, leading to a win percentage of 50.00%. He has secured 15 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.50.

Ajjubhai94 has also played six solo matches. In the process, he collected four kills with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 331739321.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Fam Clashers has competed in 7824 squad matches and has 1253 victories, corresponding to a win percentage of 16.01%. He has racked up 17107 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.60.

Meanwhile, he has secured 159 wins in the 1483 duo games, converting to a win rate of 10.72%. In this mode, he has precisely 3000 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.27.

The content creator has bettered his foes in 137 of the 1847 solo matches, translating to a win ratio of 7.41%. He has 3747 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Fam Clashers has participated in 43 ranked squad games and has 12 wins, equating to a win rate of 27.90%. At a K/D ratio of 2.87, the player has 89 kills.

Moreover, he has played three duo matches and has a single solo game; however, he has yet to win in either of the modes. He has no kills in solo mode while has notched 13 frags in the duo mode at a K/D ratio of 4.33.

Who has better stats?

In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai94 is relatively better than Fam Clashers in all the modes.

The ranked stats of Ajjubhai94 and Fam Clashers cannot be compared in solo and duo modes as both of them have played only a few matches. Fam Clashers has a greater win rate in squad mode, whereas Total Gaming has a higher K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the two play more games in Free Fire.

