Top 5 mistakes that prevent beginners from reaching higher tiers in Free Fire

Playing rank in Free Fire as a beginner can be a bit challenging. There are so many factors to take into consideration, including adapting to harder gameplay and aggressive players.

Although reaching high ranks is not impossible, beginners tend to get stuck on lower ranks and are unable to push rank.

With that being said, here are a few mistakes that beginners should avoid in order to rank up fast in Free Fire.

Top 5 mistakes beginners should avoid to rank up faster in Free Fire

5) Not playing solo

Playing as a squad comes with severe restrictions and prevents beginners from ranking higher in Free Fire. This is simply due to the fact that squads are often confusing, and gameplay becomes difficult without practice and coordination.

Furthermore, beginners should play on their own in order to learn the game faster and establish a playstyle that works for them. This will enable players to make quick decisions and approach every in-game problem with critical thinking.

4) Rushing too often

If beginners rush too often in Free Fire, they will give away easy points to the enemy. Players need to understand when to rush and when to retreat in-game. Not every opponent has to be eliminated.

Most players get eliminated early in a ranked match by trying to rush at an enemy who has the advantage. At times, simply leaving an unaware enemy player alone is the smarter choice to make.

3) Playing too aggressively

In conjunction with rushing too often, some beginners in Free Fire play too aggressively. While this strategy may work with bots and in casual lobbies, it is the fastest way to get eliminated during ranked matches.

Beginners need to understand that the goal of ranked matches is to secure points while staying alive as long as possible by any means necessary. There is no shame in playing passively, camping, or even hiding.

2) Landing in hot-drop zones

While veteran players do have a lot of success by landing in hot-drop zones, beginners should avoid them completely. Hot-drop zones are a mess, and landing on one is bound to end in a quick elimination or an escape without any loot.

In either circumstance, it makes no sense to land here, as the early game or the entire game will be wasted. Players should land in isolated places or areas that are not popular in Free Fire in order to stay alive and earn points.

1) Not utilizing tactical items

Learning how to use tactical items in-game is of the utmost importance. Knowing how and when to place a gloo wall can be a saving grace for players that are under fire.

In addition to gloo walls, smoke and decoy grenades in Free Fire offer several benefits if used correctly. From confusing the enemy to escaping from fire fights, these tactical items are invaluable if used properly.

Also Read: Badge 99’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, real name, and Discord server details

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh