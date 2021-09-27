Top 5 most popular Free Fire emotes as of September 2021

In Garena Free Fire, items like character outfits, pets, weapon skins, et cetera make the game more exciting and likable among its fans. In-game features like emotes have their own cult-like fan-following due to popular demand.

Free Fire emotes are a way for players to showcase emotions of victory, aggression, excitement, and more. There are various emotes that feature special effects and have amassed staggering popularity because of that.

Free Fire: Five most popular emotes in the game right now

Among a myriad of emotes, it can get difficult to choose the best ones. Here are some fan-favorite Free Fire emotes that are popular among gamers right now.

1) Obliteration

Obliteration (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Free Fire's Obliteration emote is pretty popular among the fans due to its OP Man connection. The emote features the signature move of Saitama, One-Punch Man's protagonist. Hence, the popularity of the Obliteration emote is understandable among anime fans.

Garena introduced the popular emote in the game after a collab between Free Fire and the OP Man.

2) I'm Rich

I'm Rich emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Much like the Obliteration emote, I'm Rich has also accumulated fame due to a Pop culture reference. Being a part of Free Fire's collab with Money Heist, I'm Rich showcases the infamous scene of the series when Denver (Jaime Lorente) falls upon a pile of cash.

Many other items arrived in Free Fire after its 'La casa de Papel' collaboration, along with the I'm Rich emote.

3) Flowers of Love (Rose emote)

Flowers of Love (Image via Free Fire)

Flowers of Love emote has a Valentine-themed animation showing a character holding a rose in the bended-knee posture. The Rose emote surfaced in Free Fire during a top-up event way back in February 2019.

Although the players initially ignored it, the Flowers of Love emote is now a famous Free Fire emote after its first removal from the game.

4) Pirate's Flag

Pirate's Flag (Image via Free Fire)

The popular Pirate's Flag emote made its way to the game in March 2020 as a part of the Pirate Top Up event. For players to claim the event's prizes, they were required to top-up a certain number of diamonds.

Players can hit the Pirate's Flag emote to showcase their aggression by shoving the pirate flag into the ground.

5) Doggie

Doggie (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire's Doggie emote draws its inspiration from a viral meme of a dancing man and his dog. One of the game's most popular emotes, it features a celebratory dance of the player's character and pet.

Doggie emote was not procured by many players when it arrived in the game through 2019's Free Fire Emote event for the first time; hence, it holds a rare status too.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by R. Elahi