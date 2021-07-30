Top 5 rare Free Fire emotes with special effects

Garena Free Fire players often like to own rare items in the game. There are outfits, parachutes, gloo wall skins, animated gun skins, and even emotes. Every Free Fire update brings something new to the game.

Notably, the legendary emotes are more sought after than the regular ones. However, some of these emotes are seldom seen in the game.

Five Free Fire emotes with special effects that are rare

1) Flowers of Love

Flowers of Love (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Flowers of Love is probably one of the most popular legendary emotes in the game. The in-game character takes out a rose and makes a cute gesture. In 2019, this emote was released as a part of the Valentine's Day Top Up event. Back then, players were able to obtain the emote for 500 diamonds.

2) Obliteration

Obliteration (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Recently, Garena Free Fire collaborated with the superhero One Punch Man. As a result, many themed items made their way to the store. Out of those, the Obliteration emote is a treat for anime fans. The in-game character performs Saitama's signature move.

3) Doggie

Doggie (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Free Fire fans who like dogs will definitely fall for this adorable emote. Pressing the emote button summons an adorable dog that dances and celebrates with the in-game character. This emote was introduced in the Emote Party Game in 2019 and is still sought after by players.

4) I'm Rich

I'm Rich (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Money Heist fans know what this emote is about. The in-game character imitates "Denver" from Money Heist. Tapping the emote button summons a huge pile of cash, and the character lays on it as the cash rains around it.

5) Make it Rain

Make it Rain (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Make it Rain is another emote inspired by Money Heist. Just like the name hints, the in-game character takes out a wad of cash and blows it around like rain. This emote was added after Free Fire collaborated with Money Heist.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The rarity is based on speculation of the game's community.

Edited by Shaheen Banu