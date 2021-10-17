Top 5 rarest Free Fire emotes like FFWC Throne in 2021

Garena introduced an assortment of rewards during the Free Fire World Cup 2019 and FFWC Throne was among them. The Throne emote was a top-up reward that Devs introduced via the Free Fire World Cup event.

The FFWC emote soon became popular due to its animation and rare due to its price. The fan-favorite emote has remained one of the rarest items in Free Fire to date.

Although the FFWC emote has made multiple returns to the game, its rarity remains intact.

Listing the rarest emotes like the FFWC Throne in Free Fire

1) Obliteration

Garena introduced the Obliteration emote in the game as a part of the collaboration between One-Punch Man and Free Fire. It features the signature move of Saitama, the show's protagonist.

Therefore, it became a popular emote among anime fans, but a small chunk of users acquired it.

2) Flowers of Love (Rose emote)

Flowers of Love (Image via Free Fire)

Flowers of Love is the actual name of the famous Rose emote that Garena launched in Free Fire via a top-up event in February 2019. The Rose emote features a character holding a flower in a bent-knee posture.

Since the event ended, the popularity and rarity of the Flowers of Love emote saw a rise in Free Fire.

3) I'm Rich

I'm Rich emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Almost everyone has seen Netflix's popular La casa de papel, aka Money Heist. Even users who are not fans of the viral series are aware of the infamous scene of the series when Denver (Jaime Lorente) falls upon a pile of cash.

I'm Rich features the same scene from the show. Therefore, it became a popular emote in Free Fire. Needless to say, I'm Rich was one of the various items that arrived in-game because of Free Fire's collab with Money Heist.

4) Eat my Dust

Eat my Dust (Image via Free Fire)

Eat my Dust is meant for fans who love sports automobiles, as the popular Free Fire emote features the same. The animation of Eat my Dust shows a character jumping on the bonnet of a golden-red racing car.

5) Pirate's Flag

Pirate's Flag (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire's Pirate Top Up event was launched in March 2020, and it introduced an emote that went on to become wildly famous. Pirate's Flag was the name of the emote that showcased the character shoving off a flag into the ground.

However, despite its rising popularity, The Pirate's Flag was acquired by a low number of players.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen