Top 5 rarest Free Fire emotes as of May 2022

Garena Free Fire is a low-end battle royale shooter that offers many unique in-game features. Despite its low-level resource requirements, Free Fire doesn't disappoint its fans when it comes to in-game variety, be it collectibles or engaging modes.

The availability of customizations, cosmetics, and other character-related items has also contributed to the immense popularity of Garena's battle royale shooter. Among these in-game accessories, emotes are fan-favorites that almost every gamer wants to collect and show off.

Listing the rarest emotes in Garena Free Fire (May 2022)

Players can find emotes in the in-game store, but those don't boast a high-level rarity. If they want to acquire rare emotes in Garena Free Fire, they can wait for special events to arrive.

As of May 2022, Garena has already introduced a plethora of emotes in the game that may number higher than 70. Among the given assortment of emotes, many have become rarer over time.

Here are the top five emotes in the game that one can consider rarest as of May 2022:

1) Doggie

Having appeared in-game through an event in June 2020, Doggie emote became famous among fans after developers featured it in August 2020's "Emote Party." However, Doggie emote was removed from the game after the event ended, only to return on a few rare occasions.

Over time, the emote has become a rare sight in in-game matches. Still, it is among the most popular collectibles in the game due to its brilliant animation that showcases the character dancing with Shiba. The animation tries to recreate the Brazilian dancing dog meme.

2) FFWC Throne

While there are many iconic emotes in the game, they hardly come any closer to FFWC Throne. The popular emote showcases the character sitting on a golden throne made up of guns and showing a winner's attitude.

It was first seen in the game as a promotional collectible for FFWC 2019, which users were able to acquire via a top-up event. Apart from that, FFWC Throne has made a few appearances in the game. However, it has remained one of the rarest.

3) Flowers of Love

Popularly known as the Rose emote, Flowers of Love is another fan-favorite item on this list. In 2019, during Valentine's Day week, Flowers of Love emote was seen for the first time in Garena Free Fire through a themed top-up event.

After the week ended, the Rose emote has made returns on specific time-limited events. However, only a few players own Flowers of Love emote that showcases a character going down on a knee while holding a rose in hand to enact a proposal.

4) Pirate's Flag

The next on the list is another exceptional Free Fire emote known as Pirate's Flag. The emote features the character using a flag to showcase their strength on the battlefield by shoving the same right into the ground, which is why it's popular.

Developers introduced the "Pirate Top Up" event in March 2020, which featured two rewards, including this popular legendary emote. Apart from the event, Pirate's Flag has made appearances on special occasions across different servers.

5) I'm Rich

The Money Heist-themed I'm Rich emote is the final entry on this list as it is a special edition item. The emote replicated the infamous vault scene of Money Heist where Denver (Jaime Lorente) falls upon a bed of cash.

It was available in Free Fire's in-game store for a limited duration in September 2020. It was reintroduced during the second Money Heist collaboration in December 2021, while the final season dropped on Netflix.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

