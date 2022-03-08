Top 5 rarest Free Fire gloo wall skins that not every player has

Garena Free Fire is renowned not only for providing an intense battle royale gaming experience but also for an array of attractive collectibles. Each month brings several events that introduce users to impressive in-game rewards, including skins, gears, emotes, and other accessories.

Free Fire also has dedicated sections for the majority of in-game items, but gloo wall skins are not among them. To acquire a gloo wall design, users will have to wait for a special event that requires users to spend diamonds. These events arrive in the form of top-ups, lucky royale, collabs, and more.

This article will attempt to talk about the rarest Free Fire gloo wall skins that not every player has.

Gloo walls in Garena Free Fire: The rarest skins of all time for the essential items

1) Gold Vault

Gold Vault arrived via second Money Heist collab (Image via YouTube/Apd free fire legends)

The gloo wall in the shape of a bank vault with a golden wheel is not owned by many users despite its recent addition. The Money Heist-themed gloo wall was seen in the "Reload Target Down" event, a part of Free Fire's second collaboration with the Spanish crime drama show.

2) Ancient Order

Ancient Order as a pre-order reward for Elite Bundle in Season 24 (Image via YouTube/ProNation)

In the past, Garena would give pre-order rewards for Elite Pass, and such prizes seldom returned to the game. The same is true for the white-colored Ancient Order gloo wall, which was given as a pre-order prize for Elite Bundle in Season 24.

Ancient Order gloo wall also boasts an impressive design in the form of a samurai-like silhouette with a red-colored aura on white skin.

3) Plan Bermuda

Plan Bermuda in Free Fire (Image via YouTube/HELPING GAMER)

Plan Bermuda gloo wall is another special edition item that has become rarer with time. Like Gold Vault, Plan Bermuda gloo wall is also a Money Heist-themed item that showcases characters donning Dali masks and red costumes.

Garena introduced Plan Bermuda skin for gloo walls during their first collab with popular heist crime drama series in September 2020.

4) Blood Hockey

Blood Hockey was a pre-order reward for Elite Bundle in Season 18 (Image via YouTube/Ankur Sharma)

Like Ancient Order skin, Blood Hockey is another pre-order reward that never returned to the game. It was a prize for the pre-order of Elite Bundle for Season 18 in 2019. The rare gloo wall skin boasted an impressive design of a skull and hockey sticks (in place of bones).

5) Gloo Ramp

Gloo Ramp has the smallest build (Image via YouTube/Roar Gaming)

Gloo Ramp is the last entry on this list that and has the most chances of making a return to the game. It is a Halloween-themed skin that flaunts the smallest build among all the gloo walls in Free Fire.

The purple-colored skin hardly offers any cover but can be used to build a staircase during a match.

Note: This list has not been written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions.

