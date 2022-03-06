Top 5 rarest Free Fire Magic Cube bundles ever released

Garena Free Fire doesn't have any shortage of character outfit sets in the in-game store or the lucky royale section. The variety of bundles comes at the cost of diamonds, and Garena keeps changing them regularly. Many of the removed character bundles make a return in Free Fire.

Players can check out the many available Magic Cube bundles that were reintroduced after their removal from Diamond Royale at any time. Players will have to use a "Magic Cube" to attain their desired outfit set. However, some of the popular bundles have been removed from the section in the past.

Here's a list of the rarest Magic Cube bundles to have ever been released in Free Fire:

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Garena Free Fire: The rarest outfit sets to have ever been introduced in the Magic Cube section

1) Revenge Full-Leather

Constituents:

Revenge Full-Leather (Top)

Revenge Full-Leather (Bottom)

Revenge Full-Leather (Shoes)

Revenge Full-Leather (Mask)

Revenge Full-Leather (Head)

Revenge Full-Leather is a black-colored funky outfit set first seen in December 2020's Diamond Royale. Post its removal, Revenge Full-Leather was soon made available in the Magic Cube section alongside its female counterpart Avenge Full-Leather.

Both bundles were available in the Magic Cube Section until the turn of the year.

2) Verdict Ironface

Constituents:

Verdict Ironface (Top)

Verdict Ironface (Bottom)

Verdict Ironface (Shoes)

Verdict Ironface (Mask)

Verdict Ironface (Head)

Devs introduced the Judge and Verdict Ironface bundles in the Lucky Royale section in early 2021. Both of the golden-faced bundles impressed a lot of fans, with many users spending their Magic Cubes on them.

3) The Colossus

Constituents:

The Colossus (Top)

The Colossus (Bottom)

The Colossus (Shoes)

The Colossus (Mask)

The Colossus (Head)

The steel-designed futuristic bundle has a machine-like build with orange and purple colors. The Colossus bundle was first introduced in 2019 via Diamond Royale and is now available in the Magic Cube section.

4) Star Gazer

Constituents:

Star Gazer (Top)

Star Gazer (Bottom)

Star Gazer (Shoes)

Star Gazer (Head)

Garena introduced the Star Gazer outfit set in Diamond Royale in March 2021 and removed it in April. However, due to its popularity, the impressive white-colored bundle made its way to the Magic Cube section in 2021.

The Star Gazer bundle is not available in the game right now.

5) King's Sword

Constituents:

King's Sword (Top)

King's Sword (Bottom)

King's Sword (Shoes)

King's Sword (Mask)

A Knight armor-like design with a unique golden color makes King's Sword one of the best Magic Cube bundles in the game. Players can now acquire the King's Sword bundle from Free Fire's Magic Cube section.

King's Sword is a Diamond Royale bundle that the developers introduced in March 2020.

Which games are you playing after Free Fire's ban in India? Participate in our survey here!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar