How to get Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire OB32 update

Every update of Garena Free Fire brings in new features and adjustments to the game, and the OB32 patch is no different. It has been almost two weeks since the launch of the latest patch, and users have already seen many new items through the store, Lucky Royale, and events.

The Magic Cube section in Free Fire has also received new additions after the OB32 update. Users can now procure new character bundles using Magic Cubes in the store. This is why players first need to acquire the Magic Cubes (100 Cube Fragments) in Garena Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire: How to acquire Magic Cube bundles in the game

As already mentioned, players need to accumulate around 100 Cube Fragments to purchase a Magic Cube in the game to redeem any bundle. Players can use the following methods to receive Cube Fragments:

1) Diamond Royale (Lucky Royale)

Diamond Royale section (Image via Garena)

Players can receive various rewards by paying 60 diamonds for each spin. One of these rewards is the Cube Fragment. If players have diamonds in excess, they can test their luck with the Diamond Royale spins.

Gamers can also acquire a Magic Cube by taking a chance at the Weapon Royale.

2) Faded Wheel (Lucky Royale)

Faded Wheel in Lucky Royale (Image via Garena)

Most of the Faded Wheels in the game often feature Cube Fragments, and players can start spinning from nine diamonds to possibly receive them as a reward.

3) Moco Store (Lucky Royale)

Moco Store in Lucky Royale (Image via Garena)

Cube Fragments are also a part of the Moco Store, which features similar rules and rewards like the Faded Wheel.

4) Elite Pass

Elite Pass Season 45 (Image via Garena)

Free Fire's monthly Elite Pass also offers Cube Fragments and a Magic Cube. Hence, users can purchase the pass and complete the daily missions to grab the rewards.

After collecting enough Cube Fragments, players can follow the steps given below to acquire bundles using Magic Cubes:

The store has new Magic Cube bundles (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open the "Redeem" section in the in-game store.

Purchase Magic Cube through the store (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select "Cube Fragment" and purchase the Magic Cube using 100 fragments.

Redeem the desired Magic Cube bundle (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Tap on "Magic Cube" and redeem the selected character bundle.

Also Read Article Continues below

After redeeming it, gamers can view the Magic Cube bundles in the vault to customize the same using other outfits.

Edited by Atul S