Top 5 rarest Free Fire MAX emotes for 2022

Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular mobile BR shooters on the Play Store. The sudden upsurge in the game's numbers can also be attributed to the recent ban on Free Fire in India. The block on Free Fire has resulted in its MAX variant hitting the top charts on the Google Play Store.

Much like Free Fire, emotes are also some of the most coveted items in the MAX variant. Since both Free Fire MAX and Free Fire are essentially the same, the in-game items are identical in either game. Hence, like Free Fire, one can spot some of the rarest emotes in the Free Fire MAX too.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The rarest emotes that users can spot in the game (2022)

1) Doggie

Animation: The in-game character recreates the Brazilian dancing dog meme by showing some moves with the "Shiba" pet.

Garena introduced the Doggie emote in August 2020's "Emote Party" event. The lucky draw-like event featured a plethora of other emotes that users could claim via the Super Draw within five turns.

Being a legendary item, Doggie emote was removed from the game after the "Emote Party" event. The emote did make some occasional returns, but many users missed the opportunity to acquire it.

2) Flowers of Love

Animation: The in-game character goes down on a knee while carrying a rose.

Flowers of Love, also known as the Rose emote, was featured in Valentine's Day-themed top-up event in February 2019. Players were able to unlock it after purchasing 500 diamonds.

The rare emote was recently seen in Free Fire MAX as part of another event with the theme of Valentine's Day.

3) Mythos Four

Animation: The in-game character uses a sword to cut through a stone, leading to four mythical holograms appearing in the air.

The remarkable emote was seen for the first time in 2021's Rampage Ascension event. The event featured multiple rewards, and players were required to make spins to claim them, and each spin was priced at a certain amount of diamonds.

Mythos Four was among the best emotes that Garena introduced in 2021.

4) FFWC Throne

Animation: The in-game character sits on a throne to assert dominance or victory.

To promote the FFWC series in 2019, Garena introduced a themed top-up event that featured the rare "Throne" emote. It has been one of the most coveted items in the game since its introduction, which is one of the reasons developers have introduced the FFWC Throne emote on various occasions.

5) Tea Time

Animation: The in-game character sits on a holographic table and chair and sips the tea.

Tea Time emote has one of the most intricate animations in Free Fire MAX, making it one of the most desired items in the game. It is also one of the rarest emotes ever and was introduced way back in 2020 via the Dual Wheel event.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.