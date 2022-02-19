Top 5 rarest gloo wall skins in Garena Free Fire MAX

The consistency of Garena in introducing a variety of new collectibles and skin designs in Free Fire MAX is impeccable. Some items are available in the store, while some only arrive temporarily. These temporary collectibles are event-exclusive and unlocked via top-ups, festive contests, collabs, etc.

Free Fire MAX provides dedicated sections for most skins in the store, but users can only acquire gloo wall designs via events. The exclusivity of the gloo wall skins to the events makes them quite rare in the game. Although most gloo wall designs make returns in Free Fire MAX from time to time, some have become rarer.

Note: This list has not been written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The rarest gloo wall designs in the game

1) Gloo Ramp

Highlight: The most miniature gloo wall in the game, with a Halloween-themed design.

Players saw Gloo Ramp for the first time via a Lucky Royale Spin event with a Halloween theme. The small build makes Gloo Ramp barely worthwhile during scuffles, but one can use it as stairs too.

2) Nuclear Bunker

Highlight: A gloo wall skin with a nuclear logo and design like a bunker gate.

Introduced in 2020, Nuclear Bunker is quite realistic compared to most gloo wall skins in the game. The gloo wall is relatively wide in the build and can easily cover two or three players at a time.

3) Ancient Order

Highlight: A black samurai-like figure holding two swords with a red-colored aura on a primarily white-colored skin.

The Ancient Order gloo wall skin was introduced in the game as a pre-order reward before the release of Season 24 Elite Pass. The gloo wall was a pre-order reward, which is why it never returned to the game and became rarer with time.

4) Death Guardian

Highlight: A Guardian mask on the front with red glowing eyes highlights this gold and silver-colored skin.

The Death Guardian gloo wall skin has been one of the most popular collectibles in Free Fire MAX. The gloo wall skin with a broader build was first seen in the game back in 2020 via a top-up event. Players acquired the Death Guardian gloo wall skin after a 500-diamond top-up.

5) Gold Vault

Highlight: The Money Heist-themed skin boasted a golden wheel with a vault-like build.

Players can grab the Gold Vault through a special event introduced during the second Money Heist collab in December 2021. Since the skin was a special edition collectible, it became a rare sight after its removal from the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar