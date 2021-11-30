Top 5 reasons why Free Fire is popular in India

Free Fire is a mobile battle royale game unlike any other. It brings to the genre simple yet dynamic mechanics. Over the years, it has grown in popularity in the Indian subcontinent, becoming a prominent go-to title for many.

While numerous factors can be attributed to its success, the developers get most of the credit. They are consistently improving and updating the design of the game.

Five reasons why Free Fire has become one of the most popular mobile BR games in India

5) Easy to play

Free Fire is easy to play. Newcomers to the battle royale genre will not struggle to fit in. After a few matches, players will feel right at home. Additionally, while the game may look complex, it's relatively simple.

Due to the short duration of each match, users will be able to cycle through games and learn faster. This also ensures they are never bored or need not wait long periods for a new game to begin.

4) Diverse characters

Free Fire offers a diverse roster of characters to choose from. Each has its own ability and advantages. While this can be a bit confusing at first, gamers settle in soon enough.

With more characters added in each update, users have something to look forward to every few months.

3) Numerous events

Owing to its active community, there is never a dull moment in Free Fire. The developers come up with events for nearly every occasion.

During these events, players can win special prizes, claim free rewards, and even purchase powerful in-game items at discounted prices.

2) Fresh take on the battle royale genre

Unlike its contemporaries in the mobile BR genre, Free Fire stands out for being different. It offers players a chance to experience something new on their mobiles.

Pets, surfboards, and characters with abilities are just a tiny example of what the game has to offer.

1) Low requirements

Free Fire is compatible and playable on low-end devices. This attracts a larger audience and increases footfall within the title. Here are the minimum requirements for reference:

Android

OS: Android 4.4

CPU: Dual-core 1.2GHz

RAM: 1 GB

Storage: 1.5 GB+

iOS

OS: iOS 9

CPU: iPhone 5s

RAM: 1 GB

Storage: 1.5 GB+

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer