Top 5 stylish Free Fire emotes to get with diamonds in February 2022

Emotes are among the most coveted items in battle royale games like Garena Free Fire. Although these emotes are mere collectibles with no tactical benefit on the battlefield, players still love using them in matches.

Using different emotes, one can flex in front of enemies and even allies during a game or in the matchmaking lobby. These emotes can feature astonishing special effects or smooth character movements.

One can head to the emote section in the Free Fire store to buy these collectibles. Some emotes are rare and only appear in the game on special occasions or during specific events. However, there are plenty of stylish emotes that are available in the store.

Five best Garena Free Fire emotes that can be bought with diamonds

1) Threaten

The Threaten emote in the store (Image via Garena)

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Do you dare to challenge me?"

Animation: The in-game character performs a throat-slash gesture to signify danger for their enemies.

Players can use the Threaten emote anytime on the battlefield to mock their enemies by performing a throat-slash gesture. However, the perfect usage of emote is when gamers are about to execute an already-downed opponent.

2) Moon Flip

The Moon Flip emote in the store (Image via Garena)

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Watch my moon kick!"

Animation: The in-game character perfectly executes a diagonal somersault.

It is one of the most stylish emotes that users can have via the in-game store. The boast-worthy collectible is excellent for players who want to flex on the battlefield.

3) Sii!

The Sii! emote in the store (Image via Garena)

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"And the crowd goes wild!"

Animation: The in-game character replicates the popular CR7 celebration.

Garena brought the "Sii!" emote when they introduced Chrono in Free Fire. The celebratory emote is a must-have for the fans of CR7, who intend to showcase the iconic celebration on the battlefield.

4) One-Finger Pushup

The One-Finger Pushup emote in the store (Image via Garena)

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Do not copy me"

Animation: The in-game character showcases strength by doing pushups using the index finger.

It is an excellent emote for users to assert dominance by showing the strength of their characters.

5) Death glare

The Death glare emote in the store (Image via Garena)

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Look at me in the eyes, I dare you."

Animation: The in-game character flaunts after executing a somersault (backflip).

The stylish emote is a great option to throw tantrums on the battlefield in a Free Fire match. Players can use the same to taunt their enemies or flex in front of teammates.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Siddharth Satish