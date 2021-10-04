Top 5 most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers in India as of October 2021

When it comes to streaming battle royale mobile games like Free Fire, BGMI, and more, YouTube is the best platform. As a result, many content creators and streamers have taken to this video platform to share their skills in mobile gaming.

Free Fire has its fair share of content creators and gamers. Some of them have an impressive number of people following them, and this article talks about the Indian YouTube channels, which currently have the most subscribers.

Indian Free Fire YouTubers with most subscribers

5) Desi Gamers

Desi Gamers and Gyan Sujan are always locked in a close battle to acquire more subscribers than the other. While Amit Sharma (Desi Gamers) occasionally surpasses him, Sujan Mistri (Gyan Sujan) is sure to catch up. The former streamer currently has over 11.4 million subscribers and over 1.5 billion views.

4) Gyan Gaming

Much to the surprise of the Free Fire gaming community, Gyan Sujan’s account was hacked a few weeks ago. Thankfully, his account was retrieved shortly after. The Kolkata-based gamer has over 2000 videos on his channel and a combined view count of over 1.6 billion.

3) LOKESH GAMER

The current number of subscribers in Lokesh Raj’s YouTube account called LOKESH GAMER has over 12.8 million subscribers. His earnings vary roughly around $18,600 - $298,200 per month. From vlogs to Free Fire crate openings, he has videos dedicated to entertaining his millions of loyal followers.

2) A_S Gaming

The YouTube channel, A_S Gaming, run by Sahil Rana, has 14.5 million subscribers and garners an average of about 170 million views a month. His channel features two other channels which focus on Free Fire matches’ highlights and shorts. He has been uploading content since 2019, and he puts great effort into making sure that his audience is entertained.

1) Total Gaming

Also Read

The number of subscribers of Ajjubhai’s channel, Total Gaming, increases by leaps and bounds every month. The channel currently has over 28.6 million subscribers. He posts quite a few videos revolving around several tips and tricks that players can use to improve their gameplay on Free Fire.

Free Fire MAX has been finally released! Check out all the latest information here!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar