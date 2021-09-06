Top 5 things rank pushers should avoid in Garena Free Fire

Ranking up the tiers in Garena Free Fire is not an easy job. The task becomes difficult with each level, and one mistake can cause gamers to lose significant points that are necessary to rank up.

Free Fire has emerged as a highly popular battle royale title in recent times. Players quickly get hooked to the game and grind points to rank up the tiers. However, there are a few aspects they should avoid while pushing rank.

Garena Free Fire: Few things to avoid during rank push

1) Landing at hot drops

Several POIs in Free Fire offer users quite a good amount of loot. These locations are frequently visited, so action right from the start of matches is quite common.

Gamers should avoid dropping into these POIs as survival becomes tough. They should focus on landing at safe zones and surviving till the last zone.

2) Unnecessary fights

While eliminating enemies provides players with significant points, it also poses several problems. Firstly, their position gets exposed, making gamers vulnerable to attack from all sides.

Secondly, the ammunition gets exhausted, so do the health supplies. Therefore, users should avoid picking up unnecessary fights and focus on survival.

3) Staying out of the safe zone

The shrinking safe zone poses a lot of problems for gamers in Free Fire. One of the mistakes committed is to venture outside the safe zone and then rush into the circle in the last moments.

Users need to avoid this as it not only makes them vulnerable to enemy ambushes, but their health also reduces considerably by staying longer outside the safe zone.

4) Wondering outside without cover

Players should always stay around proper buildings or walls. Even if they are outside POIs, they should stay around bushes, trees, or rocks. These structures and natural objects provide much-needed cover during combat.

Gamers are therefore advised not to venture outside without any protective cover around.

5) Moving in the last zone

Staying incognito in the last zone is the best way to get a victory in Free Fire. Gamers who make sounds and move arbitrarily in the final zone are prone to getting eliminated easily.

Players should avoid making unnecessary movements and stay incognito in the last zone of games.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer