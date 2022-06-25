Top 5 tips for maintaining 3+ K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX, Free Fire's enhanced variant, offers the same in-game content. Thus, players face similar difficulties and must build strategies to register progress. Among the challenges that users often face is maintaining a decent kill-to-death ratio in the game.

A ratio of three kills to one death is pretty decent and generally is easier to maintain in the initial stages. However, as players maximize their ranks, the K/D of three usually significantly falls unless players employ some methods or tips during Garena Free Fire MAX matches.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Best tips to maintain a K/D of more than three

Players who register a K/D of three or more are usually considered highly skilled. However, maintaining the same benchmark of kill-to-death ratio is a pretty hectic task. Therefore, readers should not skip the following tips if they are seeking guidance on maintaining a 3+ K/D in Free Fire MAX:

1) Pick the safer landing spots

If players want to maintain their 3+ K/D in BR mode, they should pick safer landing spots to start their match. Safer locations usually attract bots rather than real enemies. Therefore, one can easily score at least one or two kills without doing much.

Even if players don't find any bot, they can survive the initial stages of a match. It will help them get ready for the upcoming phases of the game. However, if players choose a hot drop, their chances of survival decrease, and in some cases, users can end their match early with zero kills.

2) Master snipers or marksman rifles

It is well known that weapons like shotguns or snipers allow players to claim kills with one or two shots. Therefore, users can put their focus on mastering at least one of either weapon class in Free Fire MAX.

Shotguns are usually tough to master, and there are chances of receiving damage at closer ranges. Thus, players can prioritize practicing with snipers or marksman rifles as long-range fights are relatively safer.

Another benefit of sniper rifles engaging in long-range battles is that players can camp and use enough cover to prey like hunters.

3) Avoid rushing unnecessarily

Rushing on enemies only works when their location is precisely known and players have the numbers advantage. Otherwise, one can end up on the losing side while receiving a dent on K/D. Thus, it is wiser to observe the movement of enemies at first.

One should avoid attacking without strategizing the movement unless opponents are stuck in a vulnerable position. It will help users survive for longer, and they can cash in on the opportunities of killing the opponents later during a match.

4) Survive till the end

Losing and winning are a part of a match, but it is crucial for maintaining the K/D that gamers survive till the end. It will give players more opportunities to score more kills during a match.

However, if players shift their focus on claiming Booyah, it may put unnecessary pressure on the team. It may result in early exits with a lesser number of kills. Thus, decreasing the K/D.

5) Confirm the kill

Playing with squads has various perks, one of which is to get revived after a knockdown. However, the same applies to the opponents, who can also get revived during the match. Thus, it is essential for Free Fire MAX gamers to confirm the kill after they down an opponent on the battlefield. Otherwise, another enemy can steal their kill, or the downed opponent gets revived.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

