Top 5 tips to push ranks and tiers in Free Fire

Popular Battle Royale gaming segment: Free Fire has several tiers. Gamers begin at the lowest tier and gradually climb up the tiers by grinding points. Reaching the highest tiers in the game is one of the most fulfilling moments while playing Free Fire.

The highest tier not only sets players apart from others but also comes with various benefits. Those who have recently started their Free Fire adventure must be eager to rank up in Free Fire effectively.

Free Fire: Simple yet effective methods to rank up easily

1) Safe landing spot

One of the greatest mistakes committed by gamers is to drop off at the POIs located near the flight path. These areas tend to experience intense action. Early fights are quite common, and most players will find it difficult to survive.

Gamers should therefore opt for a POI located at a distance. Landing at distant POIs will allow gamers to pick up considerable loot and survive longer. Longer survival means more points and, therefore, closer to the goal sooner.

2) Use the throwables in the game

Free Fire offers various utilities in the game that could be used effectively to rank up. While looting, players emphasize picking up weapons and ammunition and overlook these utilities.

The grenades, gloo wall grenades, and smoke grenades are some of the most effective items gamers can use during close-range fights. These items give an added advantage to gamers and should be used to rank up faster in Free Fire.

3) Perfect sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings are one of the significant factors that determine the result of any Free Fire game. The default settings are sometimes not favorable for gamers, and they should consider changing the settings.

Gamers are also advised to enter Training Mode after changing the sensitivity settings to grip the gameplay better.

4) Select the perfect weapon pair

Elimination of opponents is the best way to rake up maximum points and rank up faster. Free Fire offers several varieties of weapons, and gamers should choose the perfect pair of weapons to get them through to victory.

Usually, players should keep one Assault Rifle for close and mid-range combats and a sniper for long-range fights. However, since preferences vary among gamers, it should be different from person to person.

5) Squad up and drop regularly

It is easier to rank up easily in Free Fire when gamers drop into the island with a squad. Having a squad is beneficial as gamers get three gamers to help in times of need. It is easier to gain points in squad mode because the entire squad's efforts determine the final credit distribution.

Engaging in Free Fire matches regularly also helps increase efficiency, and gamers get an added advantage over other gamers. As a result, it becomes easier to rank up in the game.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen