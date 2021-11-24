Top 5 tips for using Shotguns efficiently in Garena Free Fire

Shotguns are amazing weapons in Free Fire. In close-range combat, they excel at damaging the enemy. Despite their limited range, they are deadly in the right hands.

Mastering this class of weapons will take some time and practice. Nevertheless, by following these few tips, readers can better understand how to use shotguns properly.

Master shotguns and close-range fights in Free Fire by following these simple tips

5) Memorize the effective range of the shotgun

Each shotgun has an effective range in Free Fire. The further away players are from the target, the less damage inflicted on them. While this is not an in-game issue as ammo can easily be found, players will have to reload more often during combat.

To avoid this scenario, it's always best to get close to the target before shooting. It saves ammo, reduces reload time, and ensures that the target can be eliminated swiftly.

4) Use Hayato Yagami's 'Bushido' ability to deal extra damage

Hayato Yagami's 'Bushido' ability is perfect for players who enjoy close-range fights. While there are risks involved, the reward outweighs them. At the max level, his ability increases armor penetration by 10% for loss in 10% of total HP.

In essence, the lower the total HP, the higher the armor penetration. If players can be skillful enough, one well-placed shot to the head will seal the fate of any opponent. Even a level four helmet will not be able to save them.

3) Master drag rotation

Players will need to master drag rotation to land accurate headshots. While it is possible to hit headshots the normal way, drag rotation allows more freedom and flexibility.

Mastering this skill in Free Fire will take some time but will be worth the effort. The main thing that players need to keep in mind is the speed of the drag rotation. Once that has been perfected, other factors will fall into place.

2) Always use the M1887 for maximum damage

The M1887 is the best shotgun in-game. Although it has a small magazine size, it makes up for it with high armor penetration and damage. The main drawback with this weapon is that players will have to reload after two shots.

1) Aim for the head to inflict maximum damage

All weapons in Free Fire have a headshot multiplier. This means that damage is amplified when shooting at an opponent's head. Players can use this mechanic to maximize the damage inflicted.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

