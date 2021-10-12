Top 7 coolest looking Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire (2021)

Features like character abilities, pet skills, Gloo Walls, and more make Garena Free Fire pretty unique and fun. In addition to that, various aesthetically pleasing skins add to the fun of the players.

There are skins for Gloo Walls that remain in demand all the time due to their cool design. One can use Gloo Wall skins to intimidate enemies and show off in front of teammates.

Currently, the weapon category is not available in the Free Fire shop. Therefore, this article dives into the coolest-looking Gloo Wall skins introduced in the past.

Visually fantastic Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire

1) Death Guardian

Death Guardian (Image via Ankur Sharma/YouTube)

Description:

"Guards of Oblivion."

One of the many fan-favorite skins in Free Fire is the Death Guardian Gloo Wall. The popular Gloo Wall has a golden-grey design, and it covers a much broader area which is more than enough to shield around two characters.

2) Nuclear Bunker

Nuclear Bunker (Image via Sankhla Gaming/YouTube)

Description:

"Keep all offensives out! Hopefully."

Nuclear Bunker Gloo Wall is known for its realistic style in Free Fire, so fans have polarizing opinions regarding the skin. Nonetheless, the Gloo Wall with a nuclear logo is one of the coolest ones due to the unique design.

Nuclear Bunker Gloo Wall also has a plus point in width that can shield multiple allies.

3) Blood Hockey

Blood Hockey (Image via UNIQUE GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

Description:

"Game time!"

In October 2019, Garena introduced the Blood Hockey Gloo Wall as a part of the Death Penalty Elite Pass. The new wall received lots of love from the fans due to its red skin with a skull and hockey design.

4) Cobra Strike

Cobra Strike (Image via RKG ARMY/YouTube)

Description:

"Guardian with fangs."

After Blood Hockey, Cobra Strike is another Gloo Wall with a menacingly beautiful design. It is arguably the most aesthetically pleasing Free Fire Gloo Wall skin.

In February, Garena introduced the Cobra Strike Gloo Wall through the Cobra Party event, one of the primary rewards.

5) Ancient Order

Ancient Order Gloo Wall (Image via TnJ 2.0 Gaming/YouTube)

Description:

"Accomplish mission at all cost."

White Ancient Order Gloo Wall skin made its way to the game as a pre-order reward for the Elite Pass Season 24. It features an impression of a black-colored Samurai figure holding two swords.

Due to the excellent use of colors like red, white, and black, the Ancient Order skin has a pleasing look.

6) Taunting Dino

Taunting Dino (Image via TSG ARMY/YouTube)

Description:

"Make your smile the last thing your enemies see."

Taunting Dino is a dinosaur-themed item that developers introduced in Free Fire. It was part of the Draw a Dino event in August 2020 and was available with other popular dinosaur-themed bundles.

The Gloo Wall skill shares its cool design with the Dino bundles, along with a logo on the front that reads:

'Ha! Hit Meeeeee!'

7) Plan Bermuda

Plan Bermuda (Image via ProNation/YouTube)

Description:

"Join the resistance!"

Free Fire's collaboration with Money Heist brought tons of items to the game and Plan Bermuda Gloo Wall skin was one of them. It consistently comes up as being among the rarest and most extraordinary Gloo Wall skins.

The Gloo Wall skin was up for redemption with tokens that players acquired through Money Heist crates in Free Fire.

This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen