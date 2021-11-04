Top 7 differences between Free Fire and BGMI gunplay mechanics

Free Fire and BGMI share the same genre but, when it comes to in-game mechanics, playstyles, and other facets, both games are unique in their own way.

However, one aspect that really stands out is the gunplay mechanics. They are tailored differently to each game..

Factors that differentiate gunplay mechanics of Free Fire from BGMI

7) Hipfire

Hipfire is the preferred method of shooting for beginners in Free Fire because of low recoil and negligible accuracy penalty. This does not bode well for BGMI as hipfire is realistic. Players need to aim down while shooting to be accurate.

6) Weapon recoil

Staying true to their predecessor PUBG, recoil in BGMI is off the charts. Pressing down on the fire button and shooting will only cause shots to miss. However, spraying bullets in Free Fire is a common sight. Due to the lack of recoil penalty, players can shoot without much restriction.

5) Weapon crosshair

Crosshair bloom plays a major role in gunplay. Knowing how to interpret the bloom will allow players to better understand accuracy. Even though crosshair bloom exists in both games, it is more prevalent in BGMI.

4) Gun skins

Gun skins in Free Fire play a huge role in-game. They improve the weapon's stats and provide noticeable bonuses during combat. In BGMI, skins are purely cosmetic in nature.

3) Snipers

Snipers in BGMI behave much differently than those in Free Fire. They are harder to use and due to bullet drop mechanics, landing headshots can become difficult. Quick-scoping moving targets will be next to impossible for most players.

2) Characters

Unlike Free Fire, characters in BGMI don't have special abilities. Thus, there is no direct or indirect influence on gunplay. Players will have to rely on their skills alone to win matches.

1) Realistic bullet drop mechanics

One of the key differences between Free Fire and BGMI is the bullet drop mechanic. BGMI players have to compensate for range when shooting at targets. Further away from the target, the higher the weapon has to be aimed.

In Free Fire, projectiles travel in straight lines. This enables players to shoot at opponents with ease at any distance.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha