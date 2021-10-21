Top 7 Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX is much more than just weapons as it's also teeming with character skills, pet abilities, Gloo Walls, and more. One should acquire these items to strengthen their strategies.

However, there are skins in Free Fire MAX that serve as both a visual treat and ploy to intimidate foes. Gloo Wall skins are the ones that fall into that category. Having said that, the game has an assortment of beautiful and efficient Gloo Wall skins.

Note: The Gloo Wall skin category is unavailable in the Free Fire MAX's Armory. Therefore, this article will list the best Gloo Wall skins that have already been introduced in the game through synchronization with Free Fire.

Highly rewarding Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire MAX right now

7) Taunting Dino

Taunting Dino (Image via Garena/TSG ARMY YouTube)

Description:

"Make your smile the last thing your enemies see."

Garena has introduced some dinosaur-inspired items in the game, and Taunting Dino is one of them. Along with the fan-favorite Dino bundles, the dinosaur-themed Gloo Wall was part of Free Fire's "Draw a Dino" event way back in August 2020.

Therefore, Taunting Dino skin automatically made its way to Free Fire MAX with the game's release. An easily recognizable logo on the Gloo Wall skin reads:

'Ha! Hit Meeeeee!'

6) Death Guardian

Death Guardian (Image via Garena/Ankur Sharma YouTube)

Description:

"Guards of Oblivion."

The Death Guardian Gloo Wall easily ranks among the most popular skins in Free Fire. After Free Fire MAX's release, this fan-favorite also became a part of the enhanced variant.

The famous skin flaunts a design blending gold and gray colors. Coupled with that, the Gloo Wall also covers a much broader area when deployed.

5) Cobra Strike

Cobra Strike (Image via Garena RKG ARMY YouTube)

Description:

"Guardian with fangs."

Cobra Strike is one of those Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire MAX that can be considered menacingly beautiful due to their designs. It is also among the most aesthetically pleasing skins in Free Fire and the MAX variant.

Garena introduced the famous skin in February via the Cobra Party event, where it was one of the primary rewards.

4) Plan Bermuda

Plan Bermuda (Image via Garena/ ProNation YouTube)

Description:

"Join the resistance!"

Free Fire's collaboration with the pop culture phenomenon Money Heist was responsible for the arrival of various fan-favorite items in the game. Plan Bermuda Gloo Wall skin was one of those additions, and has remained popular in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX ever since.

Garena introduced the Plan Bermuda Gloo Wall as a redemption reward. The redemption was completed through the tokens acquired from Money Heist crates in Free Fire.

3) Nuclear Bunker

Nuclear Bunker (Image via Garena/Sankhla Gaming YouTube)

Description:

"Keep all offensives out! Hopefully."

Free Fire MAX and the original version don't have many realistic items as most of them are bright-colored stylish equipment. However, the Nuclear Bunker Gloo Wall bears a realistic look and style.

The nuclear logo on the skin looks superb and is further enhanced by its wider build.

2) Blood Hockey

Blood Hockey (Image via Garena/ UNIQUE GAMEPLAY YouTube)

Description:

"Game time!"

Blood Hockey Gloo Wall skin made its way to the game in October 2019, when Garena introduced it as part of the Death Penalty Elite Pass. The Gloo Wall skin, sporting a red color with a skull and hockey design, soon became famous among the fans.

1) Ancient Order

Ancient Order Gloo Wall (Image via Garena/ TnJ 2.0 Gaming YouTube)

Description:

"Accomplish mission at all cost."

Ancient Order is a white-colored Gloo Wall skin that Garena introduced as a pre-order reward for the 24th season of Elite Pass. This skin has an excellent impression of a black Samurai-like figure which is holding two swords.

Ancient Order skin can easily be considered one of the top three Gloo Walls with the most intriguing aestheticin Free Fire MAX because of the excellent use of colors such as red, white, and black.

Gloo Wall skins are a spectacular facet of Free Fire Max. With a plethora of skins at their disposal, players are truly spoilt for choices.

This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

