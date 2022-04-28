TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, headshot percentage, and monthly income in April 2022

Bhavesh Lakhwani, aka TSG Legend, is a well-known personality in the Indian Free Fire community. He is an esports athlete for TSG Army and has secured wins in tournaments like the Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series Season 2 and the Booyah Open 2021.

Additionally, he frequently livestreams and uploads game-related content on YouTube. At the moment, he has 1.2 million subscribers to his name with 101.32 million views. TSG Legend also has 214 thousand Instagram followers.

TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID, real name, and stats

TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID is 212425313, and his real name is Bhavesh Lakhwani. Here are his stats:

Lifetime stats

TSG Legend's lifetime stats

TSG Legend has played 1748 solo matches and has 129 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 7.37%. He has bagged 3577 kills, alongside 976 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.21 and a headshot percentage of 27.29%.

The player has secured 216 wins out of 1618 games in the duo mode, leading to a win rate of 13.34%. With 3760 kills and 1027 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.68 and a headshot percentage of 27.31%.

Bhavesh has also participated in 16801 squad games and has 2584 wins, resulting in a win rate of 15.38%. He has secured 45687 kills and 18145 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.21 and a headshot percentage of 39.72%.

Ranked stats

TSG Legend's ranked stats

TSG Legend has competed in only 30 squad games in the ongoing ranked season, winning five of them with a win rate of 16.67%. He has 103 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.12 and has 58 headshots with a headshot percentage of 56.31%.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, the stats and images used in the article are from the MAX version, which was not included in the list of prohibited apps.

TSG Legend’s monthly income

TSG Legend's monthly income

As per Social Blade, TSG Legend’s monthly income from the YouTube channel is between $174 and $2.8K. He also earns money from the tournaments he takes part in.

YouTube channel

Bhavesh has been creating engaging videos around the game for the past few years, the oldest of which dates to November 2019. His content is based on various aspects of the game, and he also uploads clips from tournaments and other events on a regular basis.

He had only 186 thousand subscribers two years ago (April 2020) and has since gained around one million subscribers.

