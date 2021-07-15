UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, Discord link, and more

Ayush Dubey is one of the most celebrated Free Fire content creators, running two popular YouTube channels, UnGraduate Gamer and UG Empire. The channels have 6.71 million and 1.85 million subscribers, respectively, highlighting his popularity with the Indian Free Fire audience.

He is known for his exciting commentary, engaging gameplay videos, and live streams. Over the past 30 days, he has racked up over 65 million views as per Social Blade.

UnGraduate Gamer Free Fire ID

UnGraduage Gamer's Free Fire ID is 256205699, and his stats as of July 15th, 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

UnGraduate Gamer has made 27282 appearances in the squad games and has outplayed his foes in 7127 of these, equating to a win percentage of 32.49%. With 51543 kills, he has sustained a K/D ratio of 4.48.

He has 153 Booyahs in the 706 matches, converting to a win ratio of 21.67%. The YouTuber has eliminated 1853 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.35.

Ayush has featured in 682 solo games and has 155 first-place finishes under his name, ensuring a win ratio of 22.72%. In the process, accumulated 2463 frags and upheld a K/D ratio of 4.67.

Ranked stats

Ungraduate Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The player has engaged in squad matches and has won 68.42% of these, which comes down to 468 victories. He has also registered 3518 kills at a kill-to-death ratio of 16.29.

UnGraduate Gamer has taken part in 75 duo games and managed to better his opponents on 46 occasions, approximating a win rate of 61.33%. He is just a few frags short of the 300 kills and has a K/D ratio of 10.14.

Lastly, he has won a single duo match out of the three games that the Undergraduate Gamer has played this season, leading to a win percentage of 33.33%. The content creator has a K/D ratio of four with eight kills to his name.

Monthly Income

UnGraduate Gamer's income(Image via Social Blade)

As reported by Social Blade, UnGraduate Gamer earns approximately $16.5K - $263.8K every month from his YouTube channel.

YouTube channel

Ayush has been creating content around Free Fire for a while now, starting in January 2019. Ever since he surpassed the 1 million subscriber mark in November 2019, he has never looked back. The current number of subscribers is around 6.71 million, and the total number of views on the channel is 684 million.

Discord link

The server has over 131 k members (Image via Discord)

UnGraduate Gamer’s Discord server has more than 131k members, and the link to join has been provided below:

Discord: Click here

