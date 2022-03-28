Unicode 3164 character: What it is and how to use it for invisible Free Fire ID names

Unique and creative nicknames have long been a source of interest for Free Fire players worldwide, with many going to great lengths to get a moniker that sets them apart. This has further expanded to include the usage of invisible names, which creates a sense of anonymity during matches.

It is not a simple task, as users will need to utilize multiple characters, including the Unicode 3164 character known as Hangul Filler, since many names with just U+3164 are already taken.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from installing or playing the game on their device.

How to get an invisible name in Free Fire

Unicode 3164, also known as Hangul Filler, belongs to the block Hangul Compatibility Jamo. Players need to use it along with other characters to get an invisible name. They may follow these steps:

Step 1: Gamers must use this link to access the website providing Unicode 3164. Next, they must paste it into the notepad or any other similar application on the device.

Paste the Braille Patterns one after another below the Hangul Filler (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Next, they may visit this webpage, which offers a long list of Unicode characters for the Braille Patterns. Users should paste four to five of them below the Hangul Filler one after another.

Step 3: Finally, they can copy and utilize the name while changing the IGN.

Note: This method of obtaining an invisible name in Free Fire is now functioning but may not be available soon.

Steps to change the name in Free Fire

Players may follow the instructions outlined below to change their name within

Step 1: They can access their profile in Free Fire.

Click the edit option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, users should click on the edit option beside their current nickname.

Paste the name and tap on the button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A dialog box will appear on the screen, asking them to enter a new name.

Step 4: Paste the name copied earlier or enter any name of their choice and hit the button with the diamond symbol to change the IGN.

Instead of spending in-game currency, gamers can also use a Name Change Card. However, even this will cost a few diamonds to obtain.

Due to the high cost of changing the IGN (390 diamonds), individuals must exercise extreme caution before making any changes, as alternating it again would cost diamonds, which is not the best option.

