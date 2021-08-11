Using Google Play Instant to play Free Fire online without downloading

Free Fire's user base has grown considerably in recent years. The game has achieved many milestones, with 1 billion installs on the Google Play Store being the most recent.

Regular upgrades have also played a significant role in this growth. The latest OB29 update included several new features that enhanced the overall experience.

Additionally, Google Play Instant allows users to check out the apps and games without essentially downloading them. Even Free Fire has this functionality that implies players may try out the game's demo/trial without downloading it on their Android devices.

Note: This is only the trial version of Free Fire for only a few minutes and not the full version. It only lets users experience the game and its basic functionality.

Playing Free Fire without downloading: Welcome to Google Play Instant

Users can try the demo version using Google Play Instant (Image via Free Fire)

When the Google Play Instant for Free Fire is used, players parachute onto a restricted area with a total of six bots. During this time, they must eliminate opponents within 2 minutes. Gamers will only have one weapon, i.e., the M4A1, with limited ammo.

Users have the option to download the game and get the Leather Zip Vest (Image via Free Fire)

Once they complete this demo, a banner will appear on the screen asking users to download the game. The developers will also provide an additional incentive in the form of a Leather Zip Vest for downloading Free Fire, which is around 744 MB in size.

Users need to follow the instructions below to access Free Fire without downloading the game using Google Play Instant.

Players must tap on the "Try now" button (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 1: First, players need to open Google Play Store and search for Garena Free Fire using the search bar. Alternatively, they can utilize the link given below to visit the game's page on the Play Store.

Free Fire on Google Play Store: Click here

Step 2: Next, they can select Free Fire and press the "Try now" button.

Google Play Instant lets users to try out applications without downloading them (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Soon, a demo will start on the screen. Once Google Play Instant ends, gamers will have the option to download the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer