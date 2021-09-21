V Badge in Free Fire: Everything you need to know about the special badge

As a result of Free Fire's widespread popularity throughout the world, fields such as content creation and streaming have evolved as viable career options. The game's developers have launched a Partner Program in order to help influencers and content creators who play the game.

Free Fire partners will be able to reap plenty of benefits as a result of their participation. One of the accolades provided to them is the exclusive V Badge. However, there are only a limited number of seats available in the Partner Program, and not everyone who applies will be admitted into it.

Information regarding V Badge in Free Fire

As seen in the image above, Garena first unveiled the V Badge in the patch notes of the OB25 update, which took place back in December 2020. The description stated:

"You will now be able to see all Free Fire Partners with their special badge in-game."

Hence, the V Badge is one of the things that is provided to those users who are a part of the Free Fire Partner Program. Here are some further details regarding it:

Joining Free Fire Partner Program

To become a part of the Free Fire Partner Program, gamers will need to submit a form that can be found on the program's official website. This link will send them to the page.

Users must keep in mind that they must meet all of the requirements established by the developers. Furthermore, meeting them does not imply that players will be accepted into the Partner Program, as Garena only accepts a limited number of content creators after carefully reviewing their applications.

The requirements mentioned on the website are:

These are the critera that players have to meet for the Partner Program

Benefits of the Free Fire Partner Program

Benefits which players will obtain in case they become a partner of Free Fire

Players that join as partners will receive a number of benefits in addition to the V Badge, and readers may have a look at the benefits in the image above.

