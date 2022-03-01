V Badge requirements in Free Fire MAX

The V Badge is one of the aspects of the game that a majority of Free Fire MAX players are likely to be familiar with. Due to its extraordinary rarity, the item is highly sought after by thousands of users.

However, this specific badge is not accessible to everyone and is only given to those who join the game’s Partner Program. This is not an easy undertaking due to the stringent requirements for eligibility. Here are some specifics regarding the Partner Program and V Badge that gamers need to know.

Partner Program requirements to get V Badge in Free Fire MAX

Requirements mentioned by the developers (Image via Garena)

Garena’s Partner Program is essentially an initiative that offers participants several benefits, primarily providing them with exposure and an opportunity to grow even more. Nonetheless, as mentioned above, several requirements must be satisfied to join the program and get the V Badge:

YouTube channel with at least 1,00,000 subscribers.

Minimum 80% of content on Free Fire.

3,00,000 channel views in the last 30 days.

Consistency in terms of content and social media activity..

Videos/content that is non-offensive, engaging, and clean.

Drive to succeed together and a passion for gaming.

Individuals that are willing to work hard with professionalism.

All individuals who match the requirements set forth by the developers will be able to submit an application to be considered for admission to the program. Additionally, players should be aware that they will not be guaranteed a place as only the best candidates get chosen.

Steps to apply for the Partner Program

They can tap on the 'Apply Now' button to reach the form (Image via Garena)

They can follow the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Partner Program website of Free Fire on any web browser.

Step 2: Users should then press the ‘Apply Now’ button, redirecting them to a Google form.

Step 3: They can enter all the required details like name, phone number, channel details, and so on.

Apart from the V Badge, there are other benefits that players will receive. These include free in-game rewards like diamonds, exclusive merchandise, invites to tournaments, and more.

Note: The Partner Program is not separate for the standard version or MAX variant of the game and is mainly for those who create Free Fire-related content.

