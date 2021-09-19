What is the Free Fire ID of Amitbhai? Desi Gamers stats, income, discord link, and more

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, has established himself as one of India’s leading Free Fire content creators. Throughout the past few years, he has seen a massive increase in popularity, garnering enormous numbers.

Presently, his YouTube channel, Desi Gamers, has 11.3 million subscribers with over 1.58 billion views combined. Here's a look at Amitbhai's Free Fire ID and other details.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has participated in 8790-lifetime squad matches in Free Fire and has come out on top on 2403 occasions, retaining a win percentage of 27.33%. In the process, he has racked up a total of 23329 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.65.

In the duo mode, Desi Gamers has appeared in 4740 games and has a winning tally of 789, resulting in a win ratio of 16.64%. With 12719 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.22.

Amitbhai has also played 3613 solo matches and has secured 301 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 8.33%. He has 8440 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.55.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The content creator has bettered his foes in 21 of the 93 matches in the current season, corresponding to a win ratio of 22.58%. He has 351 kills in this mode, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.88.

Meanwhile, Amitbhai has played 48 duo games and has triumphed in 5 of them, equating to a win percentage of 10.41%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 3.37, he has notched 145 frags.

Lastly, Desi Gamers has 28 solo matches to his name and has bagged three wins, translating to a win rate of 10.71%. He has 80 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Amitbhai’s income

Earnings of Amitbhai (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Amitbhai’s estimated monthly and yearly income from his YouTube channel - Desi Gamers, are between $15.2k - $243.5k and $182.6k - $2.9 million, respectively.

Discord server

Discord server of Amitbhai (Image via Discord)

Using this link, readers can join the Discord server of Amitbhai (Desi Gamers).

YouTube channel

Amitbhai has been periodically making videos around Free Fire for around three years, and the oldest one on his channel dates back to October 2018.

As mentioned previously, he has 11.3 million subscribers and 1.58 billion views. Out of this, he has gained 200 thousand subscribers and 60.88 million views in the last 30 days.

