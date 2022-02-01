What is Free Fire low MB APK download and how to get it?

The Free Fire OB32 update, which went live around two weeks ago, has garnered positive feedback from the community. The features of characters and weapons have provided a leveled playing field to deliver a better experience.

If users have not downloaded the latest version, they can do so through the respective store. Android users have an alternative option of using APK and OBB.

With the data being a constraint, many users come across Free Fire’s APK file on the internet, weighing about 40-50 MB. The question arises of whether they can enjoy the game using this file.

Free Fire low MB APK file and steps for downloading it

Gamers will always need an OBB when installing the game using APK (Image via Garena)

Free Fire’s APK is often between 50 and 60 MB. However, many players are unaware that they will be unable to play if they install it using the APK alone since an additional OBB file is required.

In this case, one of the options available with gamers is to download this OBB and place it in 'com.dts.freefireth' in the OBB folder. On the other hand, players may download the file directly within the game. They may accomplish this by starting the game once installed using the APK.

In both circumstances, this download is around 500 to 600 MB.

Players may follow these steps to download and install the latest version of the battle royale title using the APK and OBB:

Step 1: They need to download and install both APK and OBB files using the link given below.

APK Download Link: Click here

OBB Download Link: Click here

APK’s size is 60 MB and the OBB’s size is 560 MB. Users can download the files only if they have enough space available on the device. Those looking to download the OBB from within the game can avoid getting it from the link given above.

Step 2: After the download is complete, players can install the APK once they enable the Install from the Unknown source option.

Step 3: Users may paste the OBB into this directory - Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth and open the game to enjoy the latest version.

Individuals who attempt to open Free Fire without having an OBB file will be prompted to download additional files from inside the game itself.

Edited by Srijan Sen