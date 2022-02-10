What is Garena Free Fire Factory Challenge and how to complete?

Players get multiple options for modes in Garena Free Fire, but Battle Royale and Clash Squad are the most-played choices. In addition to both popular modes, players often participate in custom room matches that users can adjust per their preferences and count of participants.

However, Battle Royale and Clash Squad are not the only modes users play in the custom rooms. Many prevalent custom room challenges are the brainchild of famous content creators, and the Free Fire Factory Challenge is one such customized form of a match.

Garena Free Fire: Factory Challenge, creation, and completion

What is Factory Challenge?

Generally, the Factory Challenge doesn't feature any weapons (Image via Garena)

It is evident by the name of the challenge that it features "Factory," a popular location in Bermuda. Players drop at the said location to fight it out until the end in either squad or solo mode.

The challenge also features one condition in which no one can use guns, although players can allow weapons in their custom room if they want. Moreover, players can also tweak the other options.

How to create and complete the Factory Challenge?

Players should follow the steps given below to create a custom room for the Factory Challenge:

Open the game (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open the game and tap on the modes' menu (placed above "Start").

Create a custom room (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on "Custom" given in the bottom-right corner.

Tap "Create" (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Choose the "Casual" option and tap on "Create".

Make the customizations (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Choose the required adjustments like the number of players, password, map (Bermuda), weapons, revival, HP, and more for the Factory Challenge.

Tap "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Tap "Confirm" and pay one Custom Room Card to create the Factory Challenge match.

After the creation, players can enter the room using the required password. They can complete the Factory Challenge by dropping at the necessary location and winning the match. Players can use Kla's "Muay Thai" ability if no weapons are allowed. Moreover, the key to winning the Factory Challenge is movement skills.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar