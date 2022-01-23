5 best Garena Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge after OB32 update

Garena Free Fire has an assortment of game modes alongside other in-game features. Players can choose between regular modes like battle royale, clash squad, and lone wolf, or go for custom modes. The latter allows players to create rooms with their friends by making desired adjustments to a mode.

The "Factory Challenge" is a custom room-based challenge that has been pretty popular among fans due to Free Fire content creators. Many famous Free Fire Streamers often organize the challenge that features many players dropping at Bermuda's Factory and fighting it out without any firearms.

Due to the unavailability of weapons, character choice becomes more crucial for Free Fire's Factory Challenge.

Garena Free Fire: The top characters for the Factory Challenge

1) Kelly

Ability: Dash (Passive)

Players get an increase in their sprinting speed by 1%, which can turn out to be crucial during the Factory Challenge. Players can easily escape overpowering opponents while catching the vulnerable enemies becomes effortless.

Kelly also has an Awakened state in Free Fire which enhances the damage of shot from any weapon, but it is not helpful in the Factory Challenge.

2) K

Ability: Master of All (Active)

Cooldown time: Three seconds (mode switch)

K is arguably the best character in the game, allowing users to adapt and adjust their playstyle according to different situations. Players get an extra max EP by 50 points alongside two modes - Jiu-jitsu and Psychology.

In Factory Challenge, Psychology mode is more beneficial as players receive a continuous increase in their EP bar by three points after every 2.2 seconds. Unlike other active abilities, K's skill doesn't require manual activation.

3) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat (Active)

Cooldown time: 85 seconds

A fight without weapons is trickier than it appears, as players tend to lose HP quickly while dealing some damage. Therefore, Dimitri creates a 3.5m diameter healing zone that recovers HP for 10 seconds.

The recovery rate is three HP per second, which both players and their allies can use. Moreover, in case of a knockdown, one can revive themselves using the healing zone.

4) Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat (Active)

Cooldown time: 45 seconds

Players who desire to survive and win the Factory Challenge need an HP backup and a good command of the movement. DJ Alok's "Drop the Beat" allows users to get a buff in their agility by 10%, which can provide a clear edge over opponents.

In addition to the movement speed buff, players get continuous five HP/second recovery, and both effects don't stack and stay for five seconds. However, players need to remember that to use DJ Alok to the full potential, one should have a decent skill-set.

5) Kla

Ability: Muay Thai (Passive)

Kla is the most suitable character for the Factory Challenge as it provides an increase in the fist damage by 100%. Hence, players can execute the opponents quickly while also keeping health in mind. However, players also need a good command over their movement to benefit from Kla.

Note: This list is not in a particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion. The abilities listed are at each character's minimum level, and players can upgrade them.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar