5 best passive character abilities in Free Fire after OB32 update

In Garena Free Fire, players prefer active abilities more than their passive counterparts, and the reason is pretty clear. The former skills provide a better tactical advantage on the battlefield and ease the difficulty of winning the matches, especially in the higher tiers.

Some passive abilities boast great potential but are underrated. Most of the active ability characters, such as DJ Alok, K, Skyler, Wukong, and Chrono, have gained fame. However, most of these character abilities require manual activation.

On the contrary, passive abilities work automatically. Hence, users can utilize them well once they gain experience in the game.

Best passive character abilities to use after the OB32 update in Free Fire

1) D-Bee: Bullet Beats

Price - 8000 gold coins/499 diamonds

Players can use D-Bee to boost their agility and accuracy by 5% and 20%, respectively. These tactical upgrades provide a huge benefit during a match where players adapt a rush playstyle.

To activate the effects of "Bullet Beats," players must shoot their weapons while moving.

2) Jota: Sustained Raids

Price - 8000 gold coins/499 diamonds

Like D-Bee, Jota is also beneficial for users who have adopted an aggressive gameplay strategy. Jota's "Sustained Raids" activates when the player hits enemies with guns. The ability to recover some HP upon hitting the target while knocking down will help in 10% HP gain.

3) Hayato: Bushido

Price - 6000 gold coins/399 diamonds

Hayato is a strong passive ability character that requires players to have a skill-set while attacking the opponents. "Bushido" offers an increase in armor penetration, with each 10% decrease in max HP. Hence, players can benefit from Hayato's skills only if they have a decent skill level to get their shot on target.

In addition to Bushido, Hayato has an Elite version with the ability named "Art of Blades." The Awaken Hayato helps lower the damage taken from the front whenever players' HP is low.

4) Maxim: Gluttony

Price - 8000 gold coins/499 diamonds

Med Kits and mushrooms are essential for a Free Fire match, as one can restore HP or EP using the same. However, it takes a lot of time to use both healing items. Hence, a character like Maxim is quite helpful regarding the same.

Players who equip Maxim's "Gluttony" can eat mushrooms and use Med Kits faster by 5%. Hence, filling a spot with Maxim in a character combination is a great option.

5) Nairi: Ice Iron

Price - 499 diamonds

Nairi was added to the Free Fire lineup in the previous patch and is now available in the store. He has been a decent addition to the game with his gloo wall-related skills. One can activate Nairi's "Ice Iron" after deploying a gloo wall.

His skill will recover 20% of the current durability for the shield every second. In addition to that, there will be a 20% increase in damage whenever players use AR against the gloo walls in a Free Fire match.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion. The abilities listed are at the first level of each Free Fire character, and players can upgrade them using memory fragments.

Edited by Shaheen Banu