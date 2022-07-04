What are the requirements to get V Badge in Free Fire MAX?

Since its incorporation with the OB25 upgrade, V Badge has caused a great deal of debate in the Free Fire community. The badge is explicitly offered to all partners in the battle royale game and its enhanced version to differentiate them from other players.

It is owned by a select few players in the battle royale game, and its exclusivity has made it a prestigious item. In addition, becoming a partner is not a simple task since the Partner Program has stringent standards that are sometimes difficult for content creators to meet.

Read through to learn more about the requirements for getting the V Badge in Free Fire MAX.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and thus, gamers in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title.

How to get V Badge in Free Fire MAX

The developers have set up a dedicated site where users can find all the details about this special program. As stated, gamers must meet the following set of requirements to send the applications:

Minimum criteria for V Badge (Image via Garena)

A YouTube channel boasting 100k subscribers

80% of the content on the channel should be related to Free Fire in the last 30 days

The channel should receive a minimum of 300k views over 30 days

The videos and other content on the channel should be non-offensive and engaging as well as non-controversial

Gamers should maintain consistency in their social media activities as well as their content

They must act professionally and have a passion for gaming along with the drive to succeed

Additionally, these are just the basic requirements that do not ensure selection. Each applicant will be individually assessed before accepting them into the program. This is done to ensure that only the best individuals receive the slot.

Garena does not offer a separate Partner Program for Free Fire MAX; therefore, players must participate in one for the regular version. Once they have enrolled themselves, the badge will be displayed on their IDs in both versions.

The developers are still accepting applications, and interested users can apply by following these steps:

Step 1: Users can access the official webpage and click on the Apply Now option to open the application form.

Accurately enter all the details (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Enter all the required details accurately, including name, channel name, link, subscriber count, and more.

Step 3: Finally, attach the ID proof and submit the form.

Once users are selected, they will hear back from Garena.

Other perks

Perks other than the V Badge, which users are entitled to (Image via Garena)

Moreover, V Badge is only one of the many perks that have attracted the players and fueled their ambition to join the Partner Program.

Diamonds and other in-game rewards

Financial compensation to selected channels

Access to content in advance

Redeem codes for giveaways to the audience

Option to communicate with the official team

Invites to the tournaments and events

Merchandise and features on social media handle

These benefits will certainly help gamers achieve their true potential.

