What's Cerol’s Free Fire ID number? Game stats, guild name, channel rank, and views revealed

Lucio dos Santos, popularly recognized as “Cerol,” is among the biggest Free Fire content creators. The Brazilian co-founded the prominent organization “Fluxo” alongside Nobru.

He regularly streams the battle royale title on his YouTube channel and has amassed a subscriber count of over 6.86 million with 514.61 million views. On top of this, the renowned figure also has 8.3 followers on his Instagram handle.

Cerol’s Free Fire ID number and stats

Cerol’s Free Fire ID number is 1814853268, and his stats as of today, 28 August 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

All-ime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Cerol has played 5239 ranked squad matches and has triumphed in 1132 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 21.60%. He has 18631 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.54.

The content creator has played 597 duo games and has outclassed his enemies in 72, maintaining a win rate of 12.06%. With 3141 frags, he has managed a kill-to-death ratio of 5.98.

The streamer has competed in 1143 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 142, corresponding to a win ratio of 12.42%. In these games, Cerol has racked up 6439 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 6.43.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The player has bettered his foes in 48 of the 197 matches in the current season for a win rate of 24.36%. He has accumulated 1159 kills with a K/D ratio of 7.78.

The internet star has secured four wins and 21 duo games in the duo mode, retaining a win percentage of 19.04%. With a K/D ratio of 7.35, he has bagged 125 frags.

Lastly, the prominent content creator has played 139 ranked solo games and has a win tally of 24, resulting in a win ratio of 17.26%. He has notched 1036 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 9.01.

Note: Stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Guild

Cerol’s guild (Image via Free Fire)

Cerol is the leader of the “FLUXOGAMING” guild, whose ID is 2022157533.

YouTube channel, rank, and views

Cerol presently has 629 videos on his channel, and the most viewed one is at 7 million views. Over the last 30 days, he has managed to garner 160K subscribers and 17.07 million views.

As per Social Blade, he is ranked at the 1806th position in terms of subscribers worldwide.

