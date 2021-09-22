What’s the Free Fire ID of Aghori Gaming? In-game stats, monthly income and more

Sanju Mali, well known for his YouTube channel Aghori Gaming, is a popular figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He is a member of the famous “SURVIVORS” guild that includes renowned content creators Amitbhai and X-Mania.

Aghori Gaming’s YouTube channel has a massive subscriber count of over 473 thousand, with a total of 16.29 million views combined. Sanju Mali also has 18.9 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

Aghori Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 46454168.

Lifetime stats

Aghori Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Aghori Gaming has 9518 squad games to his name and has a win tally of 2291, retaining a win percentage of 24.07%. He has 23505 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 3.25.

In duo mode, he has featured in 2624 matches and has been victorious on 389 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 14.82%. With 6146 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.75.

The famous figure has also competed in 2662 solo games and has bettered his foes in 301 games, corresponding to a win ratio of 11.30%. He has accumulated 6888 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.92.

Ranked stats

Aghori Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Aghori Gaming has made 60 appearances in the ranked squad matches and has five first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 8.33%. He has notched 160 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.91.

The YouTuber has played 89 duo games and has eight wins, resulting in a win percentage of 8.98%. He has 180 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Finally, Aghori Gaming has participated in 17 ranked solo games in Free Fire and has triumphed in a single game, converting to a win ratio of 5.88%. He has 57 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.56.

Monthly income

Aghori Gaming's earnings stated on Social Blade (Image via Free Fire)

As per Social Blade, Aghori Gaming’s estimated monthly income from his YouTube channel is between $134 and $2.1K.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on the Aghori Gaming YouTube channel dates back to January 2019. Sanju Mali has been producing content related to the fast-paced battle royale game on a regular basis since then.

There were 179 videos on his channel at the time of writing, with the most popular one receiving 2.2 million views.

Note: Aghori Gaming’s stats mentioned in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the YouTuber plays more Free Fire matches.

